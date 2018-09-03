Opinion: Alexa Bliss is the epitome of a perfect heel

Alexa Bliss making her trademark entrance on WWE RAW (Picture source: WWE)

Examining the meteoric rise of Little Miss Bliss

Back in 2016, a relative newcomer named Alexa Bliss made the transition from NXT to the WWE main roster. Drafted to SmackDown Live when the Brand Split was re-introduced, Bliss wasted little time in making the most from her opportunity.

Making her debut on the September 6th episode, it quickly became apparent that there was something different about the outspoken athlete. A huge win over the ever-popular Becky Lynch marked her debut as one to remember, and it wasn't much longer before Bliss found more success coming her way. At that year's TLC event, she once again defeated Lynch to win her first women's championship and since that fateful night, it's been hard to imagine a WWE Universe without "Little Miss Bliss".

So how exactly did she skyrocket from a main roster rookie to arguably one of the company's top heels?

Despite possessing "five feet of fury", she's never been known as a dominant performer in the ring. While she is certainly a very attractive person, the WWE is no longer a landscape where the appearance of an athlete solely dictates their success (and rightfully so). Instead, her bouts inside the squared circle are often overshadowed by her charisma. It's this charisma - combined with the aforementioned attributes - which have granted Bliss such a plethora of opportunities in a short time-span.

As we fans know, everything in the WWE landscape revolves around two things; selling seats and selling merchandise. Part of achieving those goals is giving the fans a reason to invest in the storylines and characters being presented. Thus far, Bliss has excelled in getting the fans behind whatever she's doing, whether it be belittling Ronda Rousey or crushing the hopes of Mike Rome and his "Table for Two".

Striking the right balance

Now of course, not everything Alexa Bliss produces is a show-stealing performance. There certainly have been moments that have left more to be desired (the infamous Bayley: this is your life segment comes to mind), but a majority of the time her cocky and demeaning attitude draws the ire (and interest) of fans.

When the time comes for the matches themselves, Bliss understands that incredibly athletic moves aren't the only way to "get over" in the business. A majority of the WWE roster are capable of athletic feats we couldn't even imagine, and yet at times it's that same widespread athleticism that can dilute the performances we see.

Bliss' charisma draws more attention towards her matches and in-turn, creates more buzz

Sometimes, all you have to do is allow your charisma to shine, and that in turn will get the fans more invested in a contest than they would've otherwise. Alexa Bliss' greatest moments aren't the ones where she pulls out a death defying flip, but rather when she finally receives her comeuppance; the true epitome of a good heel.

As the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, Alexa Bliss has already managed to built herself an incredible legacy in WWE. With her proverbial glass ceiling seemingly limitless and still in possession of a prominent spot on Monday Night Raw, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

What do you think about Alexa Bliss and her rapid rise to stardom? Are there any female athletes you feel as though are overlooked as a result of her rise? Let us know in the comments down below.