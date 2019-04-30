Opinion: Apollo Crews is the perfect replacement for Jeff Hardy

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.07K // 30 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apollo Crews can take Jeff Hardy's place on SmackDown Live

The reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz will address the online rumors surrounding Jeff Hardy tonight on SmackDown Live. Jeff Hardy has been nursing an injury and it is being reported that he will have to undergo a surgery.

In this case, the Charismatic Enigma will have to stay out of in-ring competition for months, meaning that the Hardy Boyz might even relinquish their titles tonight.

Also Read - 5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: The Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles?

However, on untelevised WWE events, Jeff's brother Matt has been competing in tag team matches with Apollo Crews as his tag team partner. The high-flying NXT graduate had recently moved to SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shake-up. Crews had been criminally underused on RAW and thus, it seems like WWE have a plan for him on the blue brand.

As mentioned ahead, Jeff may be ruled out of in-ring action for months and looking at the dearth of tag teams on SmackDown Live, it is highly unlikely that we will see the Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles. Instead, we could see Jeff Hardy picking a replacement for himself and inject new blood into the tag team division.

Since the Hardy Boyz play babyfaces on SmackDown, it makes sense to name a babyface replacement for Jeff Hardy. Now, Jeff Hardy is a superstar who performs high-flying moves and entertains the audience thus, another characteristic that he may look in his replacement is athleticism and flexibility.

Apollo Crews is the man who perfectly fits in this role. He has been directionless for the past few months and once he is inserted in the SmackDown tag team title picture, new opportunities will automatically open for him.

Apart from the tag team championship feuds, there could also be a future storyline involving an Apollo Crews heel turn when Jeff Hardy returns.

Ali is one of the prime contenders to take this spot, but he will be better off in the singles division.

Should Apollo Crews take Jeff Hardy's position on SmackDown Live? Share your views in the comments box below.