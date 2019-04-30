×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Apollo Crews is the perfect replacement for Jeff Hardy 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.07K   //    30 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

Apollo Crews can take Jeff Hardy's place on SmackDown Live
Apollo Crews can take Jeff Hardy's place on SmackDown Live

The reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz will address the online rumors surrounding Jeff Hardy tonight on SmackDown Live. Jeff Hardy has been nursing an injury and it is being reported that he will have to undergo a surgery.

In this case, the Charismatic Enigma will have to stay out of in-ring competition for months, meaning that the Hardy Boyz might even relinquish their titles tonight.

Also Read - 5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: The Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles?

However, on untelevised WWE events, Jeff's brother Matt has been competing in tag team matches with Apollo Crews as his tag team partner. The high-flying NXT graduate had recently moved to SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shake-up. Crews had been criminally underused on RAW and thus, it seems like WWE have a plan for him on the blue brand.

As mentioned ahead, Jeff may be ruled out of in-ring action for months and looking at the dearth of tag teams on SmackDown Live, it is highly unlikely that we will see the Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles. Instead, we could see Jeff Hardy picking a replacement for himself and inject new blood into the tag team division.

Since the Hardy Boyz play babyfaces on SmackDown, it makes sense to name a babyface replacement for Jeff Hardy. Now, Jeff Hardy is a superstar who performs high-flying moves and entertains the audience thus, another characteristic that he may look in his replacement is athleticism and flexibility.

Apollo Crews is the man who perfectly fits in this role. He has been directionless for the past few months and once he is inserted in the SmackDown tag team title picture, new opportunities will automatically open for him.

Apart from the tag team championship feuds, there could also be a future storyline involving an Apollo Crews heel turn when Jeff Hardy returns.

Ali is one of the prime contenders to take this spot, but he will be better off in the singles division.

Should Apollo Crews take Jeff Hardy's position on SmackDown Live? Share your views in the comments box below.


Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Apollo
Advertisement
WWE News: Matt Hardy shares major update on Jeff Hardy's WWE status
RELATED STORY
5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: The Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge update emerges on Jeff Hardy's injury status
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Hardy Boys could revitalize the Tag Team division
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge changes in Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule confirmed
RELATED STORY
SmackDown After WrestleMania: 5 Reasons why The Hardy Boyz became SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Matt Hardy returned & the Hardy Boyz reunited on WWE SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals a list of dream tag teams The Hardy Boyz would like to face
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason backstage the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us