Opinion: Are we getting too much of The Undertaker?

Nikhil Chauhan ANALYST Feature 14 Sep 2018, 07:05 IST

The Phenom

Yes, he laid down his hat, robe, and gloves some 2-3 years back signaling that the era was over. Yes, he did indeed lose to Brock Lesner and while that was shocking, it was okay. Yes, I really wished The Undertaker could retire with the streak intact, but that did not happen and it's still fine. But what is not actually okay is The Undertaker showing almost everywhere where there is hardly any wrestling left in him.

I am not blaming the legend, he is 53 right now and way past his prime. Even then, The Phenom has given us some breathtaking WrestleMania matches. But I personally believe the last good match The Undertaker had was with CM Punk and that was WrestleMania 29, and as we head to WrestleMania 35, there are chances The Undertaker might wrestle again.

During the course of these years, The Undertaker also lost his second WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. What was more surprising about this Roman Reigns push and The Undertaker's presence is the very fact that in the next WrestleMania, The Undertaker defeated John Cena in what was a squash match.

In a series of main-events after that, The Undertaker was used to market WWE in the UAE in The Greatest Royal Rumble and now is being used for Super Show-Down in Australia. It's not that in any way, the WWE Universe is getting tired of seeing The Undertaker. But the very fact that The Undertaker has been used ineffectively is really tiring.

A casket match against Rusev, a Tag-Team match at a Live Event with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and multiple appearances on RAW for the Super Show-Down match has all happened in the last few months. And this frequency is considerably better than Brock Lesner showing up as the Universal Champion during his championship reign with WWE.

Possibly his time with wrestling is done and while sporadic appearances like Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley is great, in-ring wrestling for the legend seems like a slow-paced match which will either be a squash match like last time or one where The Undertaker suffers legitimate injuries and loses the match for another upset.