Opinion: Asuka is the right person to dethrone The Man Becky Lynch

Asuka and Becky Lynch

Six months into her reign as RAW Women's Champion, it is fair to say that it has been a pretty mixed bag of a run so far for The Man Becky Lynch.

For all the highs she has achieved in her feud with Sasha Banks and as the number one pick in the 2019 WWE Draft, the pros are evened out by the lackluster rivalry with Lacey Evans that served as the damp squib follow-up to her massive victory in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Now, with The Boss now on a separate brand, The Man needs a new foe to trade harsh words and intense in-ring battles with.

Thankfully, WWE planted the seeds last week for a potential feud with a past foe.

No, I'm not talking about Charlotte Flair here. As great as their rivalry was in 2018, it's time WWE keeps them apart for a good period of time.

It is, in fact, the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka who could be the next challenger to Lynch's title, and arguably, she should be the person who ends her historic run.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw Asuka and her tag team partner, Kairi Sane, win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Victory for the pair also saw them incorporate a new villainous side to their persona.

Both moves were a much-needed change in direction for the Kabuki Warriors, having spent the months prior without much creative direction. It was a shame, given just how great a wrestler Asuka is. She shouldn't be spending months on end without doing anything of note.

She should be the dominant presence she was in her first couple of years with the company on both NXT and RAW. WWE teased the possibility of a return for that side of Asuka late last year when she won the SmackDown Women's Title, only for her to lose it shortly before WrestleMania due to the company wanting to increase the stakes of the historic main event for that show.

Asuka needs a big win to help re-establish herself as a force to be reckoned with, and when it comes to the women's roster, there is no bigger star than Lynch.

Whilst the man is still incredibly over as champ, many believe that her character is better suited to be chasing glory rather than being the flag bearer for the division. It is for this reason that she should soon drop the title to someone who needs the rub - and there is no one more deserving of this than Asuka.