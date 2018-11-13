Opinion: Becky Lynch could be the company's first female WWE Champion

Could 'The Man' become the WWE Champion?

In recent months, the career of Becky Lynch has reached an all-time high.

Whilst fans had long-supported the Lass Kicker, her heel turn, which started at SummerSlam has turned the once generic, smiling babyface into one of the most must-see Superstars across the entire company.

Now calling herself 'The Man', Lynch is dominating on Tuesday nights as SmackDown's Women's Champion, where she has warred with the likes of Charlotte Flair.

But with that said, and her recent major success, it's not impossible to say Becky Lynch could be the company's first female WWE Champion.

Despite being around since the 60s, almost no women have had a shot at the gold, except Chyna, who was briefly number-one contender in 1999, and Stephanie McMahon, who was clearly not going to defeat the newly-crowned Triple H in 2002.

Lynch is clearly a much more talented wrestler than either star, and her promo skills and tough demeanor draw many comparisons to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Also, the company has for the past few years, been heavily pushing the idea of Women's equality, with the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank matches all now having female variants.

Perhaps Lynch could lose her SmackDown Women's Championship at January's Rumble, and then win the 30-Woman match.

From there, Lynch could try to prove herself as 'The Man', by going against the WWE Champion, ideally, a cocky heel such as The Miz, who could play with the idea of misogyny without being outright sexist.

I'm sure of course, that there'd be plenty of members of the WWE Universe who would immediately reject such an idea, especially happening at a WrestleMania.

But if the past year has proven one thing, it is to expect the unexpected at the Showcase Of The Immortals.

As we've all learned by now, never say never in the WWE.