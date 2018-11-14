Opinion: Becky Lynch is the Gold standard in Women's wrestling right now

Total Badass

The verdict is OUT. There are no two ways about it now. Becky Lynch is the gold standard in WWE and she has surpassed everyone. What happened on Monday and how she owned it was a totally badass moment.

Sometimes you see a career transform right in front of your eyes and in the last few months, there has been a complete metamorphosis of her career. She has changed from a smiling babyface to someone who doesn't give two hoots about what anyone thinks. And what a change it has been. She's a completely different person now and you can see it in the way she walks and the swagger that she oozes when she makes her entrance.

Getting your nose broken mid-sequence, having blood all over your face and still continuing with the sequence and in fact using the blood to her advantage has now started comparisons with how the character is slowly starting to resemble one tough guy from Texas named "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

It is beyond a doubt now that Becky Lynch is at the top of the food chain in women's wrestling and maybe she is even the biggest draw in the whole WWE roster right now. She's pulled off an amazing match after an amazing match with Charlotte Flair. She participated in the first "Last Woman Standing" match and pretty much nailed it.

She's done all this so well that it had actually raised doubts as to whether WWE might actually let her win over Ronda.

Is it a bit too far fetched to think that the whole concussion and broken face angle was put in place because WWE just couldn't decide who to pick as the winner between the two and kill the other's push?

Maybe it would be too much to orchestrate even for WWE. But either way, WWE has a golden goose in its hands and it would be interesting to see how far it is able to run with it.