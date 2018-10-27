×
Opinion: Becky Lynch Vs Charlotte Flair Should Main Event WWE Evolution

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
23   //    27 Oct 2018, 11:42 IST

After all, its the first ever Last Woman Standing match on the main roster
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair kicked off an epic rivalry after the Irish Lasskicker turned on her best friend at WWE SummerSlam 2018. Flair has been on the receiving end of some vicious attacks ever since, at the hands of The Irish Lasskicker.

The two clashed for the first time in the feud at the Hell in A Cell pay-per-view, where Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship from the Queen. The WWE Universe has been in the awe of the first-ever SmackDown Live Women's champion ever since she turned heel. Her segments before the Hell In A Cell forced the WWE Creative to put the title on her.


Who can forget this epic segment!
Charlotte Flair invoked her rematch clause, but it had no outcome as their match at Super ShowDown ended with Becky disqualifying herself. Following this, their match on SmackDown Live ended in a double count-out. The Queen then speared the Champion through the display boards which led to SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige’s announcing a Last-Woman Standing match between the two at Evolution.

This match deserves to close the first ever women’s exclusive pay-per-view but with the presence of Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella in the RAW Women’s Championship match, we may not get the main event we want.

A lop-sided match is set to main event Evolution
RAW has failed to build a calibre feud for its Women's Division as a part-timer has been chosen to challenge to the invincible champion Ronda Rousey. WWE Creative has booked a personal rivalry between the two as both the female superstars have constantly taken jabs at each other's life. Nikki betrayed Ronda after their tag team match on RAW and instantly earned a chance to win the championship. She did not earn her title shot by winning a match or a tournament which has further angered the WWE Universe.

Another problem with the flagship show’s championship match is we know who will win. There is no chance that Nikki Bella is winning the title to become the first woman to beat Ronda Rousey. Given the way WWE Creative has booked Rousey, this match has become too easy to predict. On the other hand, we do not know who will win the match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The two female superstars possess the experience and ability to put on a 5-star match-up as well. Also, the Becky-Charlotte saga is 2 months older than the Ronda-Bella feud which just commenced 3 weeks before Evolution.

The unpredictability of the match, the length of the feud and the superstars involved in the SmackDown Live title match favour Lynch and Flair to main event the show. Although it seems unlikely at this point, this match closing the show would have added a lot more value to it as a whole.

