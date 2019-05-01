×
Opinion: Bo Dallas Should Re-brand Himself And Join Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun-house

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Feature
358   //    01 May 2019, 05:18 IST

Bo Dallas
Bo Dallas

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Sportskeeda's views.

From having a minimal winning streak following his call-up, to following The Miz and now part of the B Team, Bo Dallas became less of a star than he was following his NXT days. With his current gimmick along with Curtis Axel becoming stale, it's time for Dallas to take his career to another level, and join the creepy side.

Since Bray Wyatt's Mr. Rogers style re-brand, it leaves doors open for others to join the bizarre kids style gimmick as guest who have been hypnotized by the messages from the show. Who would be a better first guest than his real life brother?

The two, who share the same smile and athletic ability, can easily be packaged as a pair which where one wrestles, the other can be in the fun house yelling "fun" phrases with hellish undertones during the match to throw the opponent off. This doesn't make them a tag team, but can leave that thought on the table with the lack of teams within the division.

Dallas still has what it takes to become a top star in the promotion, but if we've learned anything from past interviews and testimonies, he just doesn't fit the build of the type of champion Vince McMahon wants. Making him a side creepy character in the fun house will definitely put him back in the spotlight instead of the backstage. Or, take it a step further and give him the abandoned Leo Kruger gimmick they were going to give Adam Rose before he was let go from the company.


Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has caught the attention of the WWE Universe and fans already want to add to the gimmick. Some including pairing Nikki Cross with Wyatt and adding more creepy puppets. Dallas will be a better fit if this continues to run through the rest of the year. It's similar to when they added a new host to Blues Clues, except it will work in the WWE.

Tags:
WWE Raw Bo Dallas Bray Wyatt WWE Unpopular Opinion
Fetching more content...
