Opinion: Bobby Lashley Could Be WWE's Next Best Heel

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 272 // 09 Oct 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Move over Brock Lesnar

As seen on Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley finally turned heel for the first time ever in his WWE career.

This is something that many fans have been clamoring for since just a few weeks into his return to WWE back on the post-WrestleMania RAW. Bobby now has the opportunity to do something truly special and become the best heel in WWE. But how?

Well to be honest, it might not be that hard. Although Bobby was popular, to an extent, during the first little while of his return, fans just weren't behind him as much as they should have been. This wasn't Bobby's fault, but more so his booking. Bobby is an incredibly skilled athlete for his size, who has competed in some of the best matches in Impact Wrestling history as well as a handful of solid encounters during his previous WWE run. Bobby also has a far more impressive MMA record over Brock, currently at 15–2 with Bellator MMA, with the potential of more fights in the future.

Yet despite this, Bobby has had some unusual booking. While he did pick up an impressive win over Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, before and after that feud he was just treading water in nowhere flop feuds with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Elias. And while those are all some very talented performers, his matches with them were nothing special. But that is all about to change. In an unusual move, WWE decided to add young 205 Live star Lio Rush as a mouthpiece for Bobby, and it seems like it is really about to take off.

An odd couple, but the right one?

In just one match, Lio Rush proved how overbearing he can be in an entertainingly solid heel way. He is cocky, loud and annoying, but not in a bad way, but the way a young Paul Heyman was in WCW.

Fans have already taken a natural dislike to Lashley as a heel and both men together, and with the right main event level push, they could very well indeed become WWE's next Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Lio fits the mouthpiece role extremely well and Lashley is a legit ass kicker and is believable as someone who could manhandle opponents in the same way Brock Lesnar does, with the only difference being that Lashley can put together a better match.

I think it's time for this new already over as a heel Bobby Lashley to smash through a big portion of the RAW locker room, to a match with Brock Lesnar for Brock to pass that torch to Bobby, and then take it to the Universal Champion and officially become WWE's top heel. If Monday's RAW is anything to go by, this Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley duo can very well become WWE's next best heel act.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.