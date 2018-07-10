Opinion: Bobby Roode should turn heel immediately

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 192 // 10 Jul 2018, 15:28 IST

Bobby Roode seems non-existent these days and he is conspicuous by his absence. The WWE Universe is upset to see Roode off television for so long. Roode is one of the most talented and experienced performers on the mic and in the ring.

He made his return to the ring last night on Raw, which was his first appearance on Raw since the post-Money in the Bank episode. Ever since shifting to Raw, Roode has had stop-start rivalries with the likes of Elias and Curt Hawkins. He didn't take part in a match at Backlash, but was just there to fill up a spot in Money in the Bank ladder match and doesn't even have a match scheduled for Extreme Rules.

He is currently without a storyline and recently lost to Mojo Rawley at Madison Square Garden last weekend. Things couldn't get much worse for the Glorious one, he needs to rejuvenate himself real quick to revitalize his career. The best way to do that is a shock heel turn.

Roode was the top heel in TNA for a long time. His glorious days in NXT were always as a heel. WWE made a colossal mistake by debuting him as a babyface on the main roster last August on Smackdown Live. Roode is a character like Randy Orton and The Miz, who has always done his best work as a heel. His glorious persona suits a self- obsessed heel. Turning him heel would be amazing for his character and would keep him on television weekly.

Furthermore, with a paper-thin heel roster and a loaded babyface roster, Raw is in desperate need of a top heel. Roode could be a fitting candidate for that spot. He could feud with the likes of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

A perfect scenario for him to turn heel would be to either attack Finn Balor or Seth Rollins during their respective matches at Extreme Rules. Roode could cost either of them their match. Roode could cut a promo on how he was left off the Extreme Rules match card and how other talents like Rollins and Balor, who he considers inferior, were given spots on the card. This would lead up to a match with Rollins or Balor at Summerslam.

Another likely scenario would be for him to align himself with Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon, thus forming another heel stable on Raw.

Roode is in dire need of a character change. Raw needs a top heel and fans are calling for Roode to turn heel so what's stopping the WWE management from doing that?

Do you want to see him turn heel? Comment below!

