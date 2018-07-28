Opinion: Braun Strowman might not lose his Money in the Bank contract, and this is why

Braun Strowman has been massively over with the fans since becoming Mr. Monster in the Bank

Ever since Braun Strowman has been able to get his hands on the Money in the Bank contract, he has been able to generate huge excitement within the WWE Universe.

Being touted as Mr. Monster in the Bank, it is certain that the WWE considers Braun Strowman a huge draw. However, recent developments have led many fans to speculate that things might not be the same after SummerSlam

The storyline

Braun Strowman is currently in a feud with Kevin Owens where he lost to the latter at the Extreme Rules PPV. The feud has been based on Braun Strowman torturing Kevin Owens and enjoying it.

The situation has built up to a point that Kevin Owens has demanded a match against Braun Strowman with the contract on the line, and Braun Strowman would lose the title even if he were to be disqualified.

The speculations

Though it may seem like a long shot, the situation has led some to speculate that Kevin Owens might possibly pull off a surprise upset over Braun Strowman. Also, taking into account how over Kevin Owens is with the WWE Universe, it makes sense.

However, analyzing it - Braun Strowman is the first superstar who has made Kevin Owens gain a significant amount of heel heat. We have seen earlier that in spite of being one of the best heel figures on the roster, Kevin Owens was consistently cheered by the audience (the 'you deserve it' chants on winning the Universal Championship being an example).

However, that changed with Braun Strowman beginning a feud with him. From what has been seen, the WWE Universe is in fact excited to see Braun Strowman enjoying picking on Owens.

The fact that Kevin Owens was victorious in the Extreme Rules match (although not in a manner he would have expected) leads many to believe that he might again pull off a victory over the monster.

The possible course of action

Although there is always the possibility of surprises, it does not seem to be the case this time around. The first and foremost point that seems to fortify this line of thinking is that the WWE will not risk Braun Strowman losing the contract.

The Monster Among Men is one of those superstars that the WWE Universe wishes to see as the Universal Champion. Ever since he captured the contract, fans have been excitedly speculating about when and where he would choose to cash it in.

The WWE will not dare deny its fans that moment. As it is, Braun Strowman possesses the potential to act as the biggest surprise factor when Brock Lesnar makes his appearance.

The second point that gives ground to this argument is how Braun Strowman has been booked. Although Kevin Owens gained a victory over Strowman in the last match, it was Strowman losing intentionally.

Strowman appeared to be more concerned about inflicting punishment on Owens. However, that would not be the case this time around as he would be more concerned about holding on to the contract.

Also, we must remember that the Universal Championship match is between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. As such, the history of the three men would come to play in case Strowman decides to cash in his contract, thus resulting in a triple threat match.

However, we can also expect some tricks up Kevin Owens' sleeve, he has proven to be one of the most interesting characters on the roster, and going by the confidence he displayed - he surely has some plans. However, it would be in the best interest of WWE for Braun Strowman to hold on to the contract.