Opinion: Braun Strowman must not turn heel for a feud with The Shield

Shiraz Aslam Feature 26 Aug 2018

This past week on Monday Night Raw, The Shield reunited to thwart a Money in the Bank cash-in from Braun Strowman on the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The Shield overpowered Strowman and put him through an announce table with the trademark Shield Triple-Powerbomb. It looks like WWE is planning a feud between The Shield and Strowman

However, in spite of the Shield striking first in a relatively anti-heroic move, the trio will continue to act as babyfaces over the course of the reunion. As WWE seldom does face vs face feuds, it's likely that Strowman would have to turn heel for the feud with The Shield.

Despite all indications pointing towards a Strowman heel turn, I am of the view that Strowman must not turn heel.

Strowman's stock has risen incredibly ever since he kick-started his singles career. He improved his ring-work and mic skills significantly after cutting off all ties with the Wyatt Family. His initial feud with Roman Reigns in 2017 helped him garner some serious popularity and he was perhaps the most over superstar in the summer of 2017. His popularity peaked to the point that WWE had no choice but to turn him babyface at TLC last October. Strowman has proven to be a great Youtube draw and has been a decent merchandise mover too. WWE should capitalize on Strowman's immense popularity and draw power by keeping him as a babyface in key storylines. Turning him heel could really damage his stock.

You could argue that Strowman is perhaps the only viable and credible option on the Raw roster who could plausibly challenge and defeat Roman Reigns to become the Universal title. WWE rarely likes to have heel champions which is evident by the fact that 7 out of the 8 current main roster champions are babyfaces. A heel Strowman is less likely to hold a title than a babyface Strowman. Remember that a heel Strowman lost important matches to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Furthermore, the anti-hero, aggressive and violent persona of Strowman suits a character like Goldberg or even Stone Cold. Strowman's destruction of humanity is loved and savored by the WWE Universe. If WWE books Strowman like the monster he currently is, WWE could have a new version of Goldberg.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman turn heel?