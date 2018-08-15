Opinion: Braun Strowman will win the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Braun Strowman has been one of the most popular WWE Superstars for a long time now

WWE have managed to book themselves into a corner again by having Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns main event another major pay-per-view. It is hard to understand why WWE keeps going back to this match when it is clear that a majority of fans do not care about it at all.

Brock Lesnar's special attraction gimmick has become annoying now due to the fact that the fans really want to see the Universal Championship being defended on a regular basis. Roman Reigns on the other hand will probably never be accepted by the WWE Universe as the face of the company due to how strongly he has been pushed over the years.

As a result, WWE find themselves going into the second biggest show of the year without a real babyface in the main event.

WWE cannot really keep the belt on Lesnar because he is never around in the first place. Having Reigns as champion is not the best option because it is sure to usher in a new wave of dissatisfied fans.

Braun Strowman is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase

That is where Braun Strowman comes into the picture. The Monster Among Men currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase which allows him to get a World Title match any time he wants. And it makes sense for him to cash-in this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman has been white hot for quite a while now. Despite being given a monster push, the fans have embraced Strowman instead of rejecting him like they have in the case of Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate

The fans have been waiting for a Braun Strowman world championship run for a long time, and the WWE would be smart to pounce while the iron is still hot.

In an era were tastes change every season, a wrestler is popular only for a limited amount of time. WWE would be foolish to waste Strowman's popularity by having him involved in a comedic angle with Kevin Owens.

At SummerSlam, Strowman is scheduled to face Owens for his Money in the Bank briefcase. But we can only hope that it is a ploy on the part of the WWE to distract the fans from a Braun Strowman cash-in at the end of the night.