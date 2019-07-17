Opinion: Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" feud with Finn Balor is a good first step

The Fiend has arrived

On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return as “The Fiend” and attacked Finn Balor after Balor fended off Samoa Joe. The speculation as to who he would feud with was a huge question, as many thought he was the one that knocked on Aleister Black’s door. After that didn’t happen, there was no clear-cut opponent for Wyatt, but Balor makes a ton of sense and is a good first step in redeeming Wyatt.

First, Wyatt needed to win his first feud upon his return and Balor is the perfect opponent to put him over. If Wyatt was going to face someone like Black or go after the WWE or Universal Champion, it would be hard to book as Wyatt can’t lose his return feud but it would have been unlikely that Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and now Brock Lesnar would lose to Wyatt with no long-term build.

On the other hand, Balor isn’t doing anything at the moment and is losing steam. There is also reports that Balor has requested time off starting sometime next month. If this is the case, it is almost a guarantee that Wyatt will go over when they finally have their match, which is likely at SummerSlam.

Also, whether it be at SummerSlam or down the line, it is likely that Balor will bring out his “Demon” gimmick to deal with Wyatt's “Fiend”. When that happens and Wyatt wins, he will have delivered the Demon’s first loss on the main roster, which gives him immediate credibility and makes him long strong for his next feud, which could be for a title.

Given all of that, when you consider all of the possibilities' that could have happened and who Wyatt could have feuded with, Finn Balor is actually a pretty good choice and is a good first step in building Wyatt up to be a credible threat for a World Title.