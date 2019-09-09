Opinion: Bray Wyatt should take on The Demon King at WrestleMania 36

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 61 // 09 Sep 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend vs The Demon King for the Universal Championship is best for business

After months of build-up, The Fiend Bray Wyatt made his first appearance inside the ring at SummerSlam 2019. Finn Balor was his first opponent and as expected, The Extraordinary Man who does Extraordinary Things was toyed around with by The Fiend. Wyatt sealed the deal with his new finisher, the Mandible Claw to defeat Balor inside four minutes.

The WWE Universe savored every moment of the bout and without any question, they want the Creative team to push Wyatt to the sky now. It seems like Vince McMahon is listening to the fans as he has reportedly booked The Fiend to contend for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Bray could lock horns with either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the coveted title.

Assuming that WWE will not mess up Wyatt’s character this time around, The Fiend would win the contest at Hell in a Cell and capture the Universal Championship. A rematch could take place at Crown Jewel with The Fiend again likely to retain the crown. Then there's Survivor Series where only pride will be on the line.

To end the year, we have the TLC pay-per-view where WWE can involve Bray Wyatt in a rivalry with AJ Styles. AJ Styles vs The Fiend in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match will not only add a new touch to The Fiend’s personality but a match with The Phenomenal One will also manifest him as a true main-event player. A returning Bobby Lashley should then square off against The Fiend at Royal Rumble in a losing effort.

The best way in which WWE can involve Finn Balor in a storyline with Bray Wyatt is to have the Irishman return from his hiatus during the Royal Rumble with him winning the 30-man rumble in the process.

Balor can then go on to challenge The Fiend to a match at WrestleMania 36 and WWE should give this match the main event spot. Both Balor and Wyatt know their characters more than anyone else hence and they should be provided some freedom to build this feud before the dream match finally takes place at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The reason WWE should book a WrestleMania match between these two mystical Superstars is that they have a lot of history together. If we have a look at the recent past, The Demon King Finn Balor was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at TLC 2017, however, a last-minute health issue ruled Wyatt out of the contest. Prior to that match, the two Superstars had locked horns at SummerSlam and No Mercy.

While Balor had won the matches at the two pay-per-views, the Eater of Worlds had defeated him on the bouts that happened on WWE TV. Add the match at SummerSlam 2019 to their rivalry and we can say that they have a lot of bad blood between themselves.

Also, WWE had several underdog stories at WrestleMania 35 so, it won't make much sense to take the same route once again in 2020.

This bout will surely raise the status of the Universal Championship besides generating a lot of buzz for WrestleMania 36. A no holds barred match would be best for business but it's upto WWE to book this match and select the winner as per their choice.