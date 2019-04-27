×
Opinion: Bray Wyatt should use a split personality gimmick 

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Feature
17   //    27 Apr 2019, 00:11 IST

What's next for Bray Wyatt?
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV last week on RAW. He debuted a new gimmick that took over the internet, as presented himself as the host of the Firefly Fun House.

Everyone was skeptical about the new character change for Bray Wyatt and thought it was a Creative disaster until the end of the skit, where Wyatt cut his former self with a chainsaw. Those last moments brought back the lost interest in the gimmick and made it seem like a Creative success.

After his skit aired on RAW, the rumor mill overflowed with the talks of backlash from the shareholders and sponsors. They deemed the character not acceptable for a PG show.

Now, Bray Wyatt missed a lot of time on the shelf and finally returned to TV with a masterpiece. The fans took Bray's new persona hands-on and were genuinely interested in the development of the storyline. Bray Wyatt was also supposed to get a long push.

The backlash might result in a change in the gimmick or might halt Bray's push. Last minute changes might force the character to lose its true essence.

Bray Wyatt promised that his past evil form is long dead. But after he claimed those as mentioned above, he went on to cut his former self with a chain saw, which presented the evil inside him.

A split personality might help Bray in balancing both aspects of his gimmicks. He would be able to play a family friendly baby face while he would be on the Firefly Fun House as the host. Also, he would get to be a scary heel in the ring.

Since Wyatt's both characters won't be interfering with each other's segments, the shareholders would also be happy and won't pressurize WWE to shelf the whole gimmick.

Tags:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt
