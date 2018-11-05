Opinion: Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion is Best for Business

Lesnar regained the title at Crown Jewel

I wanna start this by saying, I don't want to see Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion, and judging by online fan reaction, very few people do.

Lesnar's previous reign was long and boring, and whilst fans may not have been happy with Roman Reigns as Universal Champion, there's no denying that it was great to see the title back on TV every week.

So now that the beast is once again top of the food chain, many are expecting another 500+ day reign, which will see Lesnar remain off television for the majority of his reign, appearing occasionally to squash whichever talent has been selected to face him.

But when you get to the bottom of it, there's a clear reason why this reign is best for business, and it can be summed up in two words: Daniel Cormier.

The feud between the two champions has been very public, with Cormier even throwing out the challenge to Brock Lesnar after his victory at UFC 230 this past weekend.

Having the UFC Heavyweight Champion face the WWE Universal Champion would be great publicity for the McMahon-run business, who desperately need some good PR after Crown Jewel was heavily criticized, not only for the controversy before the show but for some very questionable booking at the event.

Not only that, but a Lesnar-Cormier fight could arguably be a perfect storm for WWE, with nothing to lose and everything to win.

In the eyes of many, if Lesnar lost, it'd make sense that the 'fake' wrasslin' guy lost to the actual UFC Heavyweight Champion, whilst a Lesnar victory would be a huge boost for the WWE and show just how legitimate their Superstars are.

The match would also be must-see and would make both Lesnar and the WWE a fortune, which could then be re-invested into the company.

As I said, I don't want Brock to be champion, but if he is, I can't see it being long, as the WWE isn't stupid, and are aware just how poorly his last reign was received.

Then again, we've been wrong before.