Opinion: Brock Lesnar cashing in on Kofi Kingston might make more sense

Brock Lesnar winning the Money in the Bank has been received with mixed reactions

Brock Lesnar winning the Money in the Bank contract has been a hot topic ever since the WWE decided to go on with the decision.

While many considered the move to be a bad one, the fact that ratings have improved ever since it happened is something to take note of.

However, what remains to be seen is how the WWE decides to go ahead with the momentum and make use of the potential that it holds.

Ever since Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship, there have been theories as to how he might be in the quest to get it back. As far as things have gone down till now, it seems more likely that Brock Lesnar would cash in on Seth Rollins.

The fact that the two men have had quite a history with titles adds fuel to the fire in case of this rivalry.

Seth Rollins' memorable cashing in on Brock Lesnar to win the WWE World heavyweight Championship and slaying the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 35 are the two most legitimate reasons for the fans to believe that the current MITB briefcase holder might cash in on the Universal Champion.

However, the fact that unpredictability is the name of the game in the world of pro wrestling, might lead us to believe that it is in fact, quite possible that Brock Lesnar cashes in on Kofi Kingston to capture the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar has been in quite a stable feud against Seth Rollins and has been teasing a cash in ever since getting his hands on the Money in the Bank contract.

While it was announced that Brock Lesnar would be cashing in against Seth Rollins this week itself, things took a different turn when the Beast announced that he would be cashing in the contract the coming Friday.

The interesting thing here is, the Super ShowDown pay per view would be witness to both the titles being defended. As such, while everyone is expecting Brock Lesnar to cash in on Rollins, taking the WWE title away from Kingston would be quite a shocker that would keep fans talking for quite a while.

Brock Lesnar cashing in on Kofi Kingston would not only be a surprise for everyone, it could open up doors for the future as well.

While Raw has an abundance of talent, the SmackDown roster seems somewhat deficient of that.

While we may have big names like Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens apart from Kofi Kingston, the line up doesn't seem to be enough with even Daniel Bryan being more focused on the tag team division.

Inserting Brock Lesnar in the mix could open up the doors for the future of the show as well as the title.

While many fans were not happy with Brock Lesnar holding on to the Universal title for so long and making occasional appearances, it was that exact factor that made Rollins' win so satisfying. The WWE might consider using the same formula in SmackDown live as well.