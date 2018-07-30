Opinion: Brock Lesnar must not leave SummerSlam with the Universal Title

Brock Lesnar

The whole Brock Lesnar situation has bewildered me. Lesnar's contract was set to expire at this year's Wrestlemania, but The Beast shockingly retained his title to the dismay of hardcore fans. It was then reported that Lesnar has signed a deal with WWE that allows him to pursue UFC and WWE endeavors. However, even if Lesnar chooses to re-sign, he must not leave SummerSlam with the Universal title.

With all due to respect to Lesnar, he has disappointed many fans during his Universal title reign. Lesnar barely shows up on WWE programming and has only defended his title 6 times during his 15-month reign. Moreover, many of his matches, other than his SummerSlam and Survivor Series matches, have been terrible and atrocious to watch.

It's surprising that Lesnar has surpassed CM Punk's record of the longest title reign of this decade, but fans couldn't care less as Lesnar seldom defends his title. Look at it this way, We see the WWE title every week on SmackDown Live and the last time we saw the Universal title was in April at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Many fans have forgotten about the Universal title, which has now been undermined by the WWE title and the Intercontinental title.

Raw's ratings are consistently plummeting. Fans are losing interest in the show and part of the blame rests on Lesnar's shoulder. Lesnar is a huge draw and Lesnar's appearances instantly spike ratings, his feuds and matches are followed by casual fans but the dilemma is that fans hardly ever see the Beast.

To me, it doesn't matter if Roman Reigns walks out as the Universal title or even if it's Kevin Owens or Braun Strowman. I just don't want to see Lesnar as champion, just take that title off him for God's sake! His reign has been the most forgettable in recent memory and has severely damaged the Universal title's prestige. Fans have grown sick of Lesnar's reign and they would rather see someone like Heath Slater become Universal champion instead of Brock Lesnar

