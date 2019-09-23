Opinion: Brock Lesnar should become the next WWE Champion

Will Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship?

Brock Lesnar is an extremely gifted and immensely talented athlete who could do things in the ring that men half his age can't. The Beast puts on must-see fights wherever he goes and viewers tune in just to get a glimpse.

Lesnar is a true attraction for fans of combat sports, as he is one of the esteemed few individuals to have had considerable success in WWE, NJPW, and UFC.

It would take an inordinate amount of time to list each of Lesnar's accolades, but he has achieved many throughout his illustrious career. That is how huge a star The Beast is.

This past week on SmackDown Live, Lesnar paid a visit to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship and the match was officially scheduled for SmackDown Live's October 4th debut. In typical Lesnar fashion, the former Universal Champion proceeded to F5 Kingston, sending an emphatic statement that put the locker room on notice.

Although the live crowd backed the babyface Kingston and cheered him throughout their encounter, Lesnar should be booked to win the WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship pursuit was enthralling and intriguing. His WrestleMania victory was the perfect ending to a fairy tale story. However, the less said about his championship reign the better. Kingston hasn't been at his best since winning the WWE Championship. His reign has been underwhelming and KofiMania is now nothing more than an afterthought. Kingston has failed to move the needle, as suggested by a report released by Forbes in late-July. Unlike Kofi, Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest draws and has consistently proven to attract fans wherever he goes.

Kingston's inspiring WWE Championship pursuit was about fighting stereotypes and overcoming insurmountable odds. His championship reign, however has become uninteresting, stagnant, and stale. Given how successful his WWE Championship pursuit was, Kingston is much better suited as a challenger than as a long term champion.

Since Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, the WWE Championship has been devalued and made to look like an afterthought. It isn't even the central point of Kingston's rivalries. It's time to take the championship off Kingston and give it to a Superstar capable of making it relevant once again.

The WWE Championship match between Lesnar and Kingston will take place on October 4th, the night that marks the Blue Brand's FOX debut. WWE needs to make that night memorable and unforgettable, so that fans could have a glimpse of what to expect from the company on FOX. What better way to cap the night off than with a new WWE Champion?

Lesnar and Kingston will certainly put on an enjoyable match, but it should be Lesnar who walks away from the battle as the new WWE Champion. Speaking of FOX, WWE needs to maintain steady and consistently high viewership ratings. Kingston comes up short in this, but The Beast would help to accomplish this task.

Furthermore, there are more interesting possibilities and potential storylines with The Beast Incarnate as champion. Ali, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, and Chad Gable would make for fresh opponents. Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton could also challenge Lesnar. With Lesnar as WWE Champion, WWE could breathe life into the Blue Brand's main-event scene and a host of intriguing possibilities would open up.

In short and perhaps most importantly, Brock Lesnar as WWE Champion is what's best for business.

What do you think about Lesnar as WWE Champion? Sound off in the comments sections below.