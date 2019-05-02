Opinion: Can Jon Moxley be the first AEW Champion

Mox: AEW Champion with an edge?

As this is being written, it hasn’t even been 12 hours since the video of Jon Moxley's return has taken over the Twitter Machine and the video has one million views.

By the time this article is published, it will probably have the same amount of views as the third hour of Monday Night Raw.

What does this mean? It means Dean Ambr…..Jon Moxley is the hottest thing on the pro wrestling circuit today. And fans need this to stay hot for a long time.

Speculation is running wild amongst the IWC about where Moxley is headed. Some think this is just a repackaging and he is staying with the WWE, while others believe he is heading over to AEW.

AEW does not even have a television deal announced yet. They’re entire presence and popularity is based on social media. Where was Dean’s…..Moxley’s video released? Social Media. What other company besides WWE has the money and can produce a video like what we saw? AEW….

AEW has announced 48 wrestlers so far. We can assume there will be some surprises planned for the “Double or Nothing” event later this month. But out of the 48 wrestlers that have been announced who is credible to be their champion?

One could argue that any of their vice president’s could be the champion. Cody, The Bucks, Omega, are all credible champions. But why would the people running this company need a championship so quickly? They already have the momentum on their side.

Chris Jericho is probably the most popular and credible wrestler on the roster. But does Y2J need to be their champion?

Maybe someday, but not right now. His name is so big it does not need a championship behind it. All other wrestlers on the roster, although may be popular, will not have as much of an impact as the first AEW champion as someone like Jon Moxley.

What message would it send to WWE if Moxley became the AEW champion? What message would it send to the entire wrestling world?

The message would be clear. They are AEW. They are a place for new, old, and reinvented wrestlers to come to and prove a point. Jon Moxley as the first AEW champion would add more value to an already credible wrestling organization.

Moxley is not yet an established name. He has to shed the skin of Dean Ambrose. What better way than to be the AEW Champion?