Opinion: Carmella has been money on SmackDown Live

Steve Smith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 145 // 01 Aug 2018, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

YOUR Smackdown Live Women's champion!

The women’s division of Smackdown Live has an incredible amount of different kinds of talent on its roster. They do, however, have one thing in common—they all want to be the champion. That role has been secured by the moon-walking, trash-talking Princess of Staten Island for quite a long time now. Some people like it, and some people do not.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On this past episode of Smackdown Live, Carmella touched upon the subject of the trolling members of the WWE Universe on social media insulting her and bombarding her with messages such as “You suck!”, and “You don’t deserve to be a champion in the WWE!”.

She even brought up a certain Hall of Famer’s opinionated comments towards her and suggesting that the champion should “go away”. With all the negative comments made towards her, those words seem to just fuel the fire for Carmella.

In my opinion, not only is Mella money, but she is one of the best antagonists in the entire wrestling industry today.

She makes you despise her, either by her self-confident indications that she’s better than others, or her agonizing screams and non-popular ways of winning matches. However, this is the professional wrestling business.

Heels, or “bad guys” have been all over our television screens for YEARS, and Carmella has been doing a, shall I say, fabulous job performing in her role since being on the main roster.

She has been letting us all know for weeks how many times she has beaten the most dominating female superstars like Charlotte Flair and Asuka while rubbing it in everyone's faces.

She even went to the extreme of conducting "Mellabrations" to further aggravate her haters. That's what truly entertaining and talented "bad guys" do!

To be such a successful antagonist, you need to have something in your arsenal that some superstars lack--being able to talk the talk.

Her mic skills have become the most essential part of her game, and right now she could very well be labeled as the best female talker in all the WWE. (My apologies to all Alexa Bliss fans) You can tell that Carmella loves to have the title in her hands while she stands in the middle of the ring, rubbing the moment in her hater's faces.

If you couldn't see that just by listening to her speak, then her sadistic smile and evil laughter afterward would surely make you aware.

Every Tuesday before Smackdown Live comes on, I become anxious and excited to witness what she pulls out of her bag of tricks next, and I’m sure I’m not the only one, regardless of how some feel about her.

When you're money, and you know it

You can love her or hate her. However, there is absolutely NO way you can deny the fact that Carmella is doing such an incredible job right now.

You may not think she can wrestle better than Charlotte, or be more athletic than the likes of Naomi, or have the fire in her eyes like Lynch, but Carmella is something special that this business doesn’t get to see very often.

The greatest heels in the history of the sport of professional wrestling, in my opinion, would give an accepting nod to Carmella and the work she's been doing lately. She deserves it.

Right now, whether you like it, or you don’t, Mella Is Money.

Can Carmella retain her title at SummerSlam? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!