Opinion: Could a switch to 205 Live save Finn Balor?

Shiven Sachdeva Feature

Finn Balor

While Raw and Smackdown may be WWE's flagship shows, anyone who loves to watch his/her wrestling will tell you that 205 Live is where the real action is at these days.

Even though the purple brand got off to a rocky start, things have finally come into place and the show delivers great action each week. Armed with a brilliant roster and an energetic GM, the show is gaining a lot of momentum.

There is a lot of untapped potential on the main roster and instead of being wasted away, a good way to utilize these Superstars could be by having them switch to 205 Live.

Buddy Murphy is a prime example of how 205 Live could be the platform for Superstars to revitalize their careers and step up their game.

Currently, a lot of Superstars such as Tyler Breeze, Chad Gable, Finn Balor and Sin Cara are stuck on the main roster doing nothing of significance.

While rumor has it that WWE is planning to reunite American Alpha upon Jason Jordan's return, I don't see much use of that. Reuniting the team would mean throwing away all the time WWE put into building Jordan as a heel and instead of putting him in a tag team again, it would be a better idea if both these talented Superstars pursue their singles careers in environments where they are allowed to shine.

The same can be said for Tyler Breeze. It looks like his team with Fandango has run its course and with Fandango out with injury, this would be the perfect time to have Prince Pretty jump ship and join the cruiserweights. Imagine a Tyler Breeze vs Drew Gulak feud; now, who wouldn't like that?

A case could also be made for the fan-favorite Finn Balor.

Now, understandably Finn Balor is a major star albeit underutilized. Currently stuck in a lackluster feud with Baron Corbin, Balor has failed to reach his true potential ever since reaching the main roster.

A move to 205 Live, which strives on great in-ring competition could help Finn gain momentum and help the purple brand with the credibility of a former World Champion. A program with former friend Hideo Itami could lift both men up and will give us matches to remember.

