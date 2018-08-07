Opinion: Dean Ambrose has to return at SummerSlam 2018

Is Dean Ambrose the plan Seth has for SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins has been chasing the WWE Intercontinental Championship ever since he lost it to Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph won the title in an open challenge on Raw - June 19, 2018. But Dolph's reign is strong this time as he has the 'Scottish Giant' Drew McIntyre alongside him. Drew has been key to Ziggler successfully retaining his title every time he's defended it.

Lately Seth has been struggling due to the numbers game. He is finding it tough to deal with both Ziggler and McIntyre at the same time. Last night on RAW, he was finally given a chance to do so in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns opted to be Seth's partner, but was forced to not do so on Stephanie McMahon's orders. So Seth eventually had to fight in a 2 on 1 handicap match, and was easily beaten.

After the show went off air, Seth Rollins was in a backstage interview. He was asked what strategy he will use to make sure he doesn't lose again at SummerSlam. Seth replied and said:

“I gotta figure something out. I gotta figure something out because two weeks away is SummerSlam, and I’ve done so much for that Intercontinental championship and you know what? It’s done just as much for me. I’ll be damned if I let Dolph Ziggler walk out of Brooklyn still the Intercontinental champion. So whatever it takes, whatever I’ve got to do, whether it’s me against the world, it doesn’t matter. I’m all heart, I’m no quit, and I’m going to find something, man. I’m going to find a way.”

Seth Rollins will definitely need someone to make sure he doesn't lose again at SummerSlam. And one man who surely could help out is Dean Ambrose. Ambrose has been out of action since late last year when it was revealed that he suffered a bicep tear.

The former World Champion has since undergone surgery, and WWE revealed that the timeline for his return would be close to nine months. It hasn't been exactly nine months, but he's surely very close to a return.

He has also been spotted at the WWE Performance Center a couple of times recently. Maybe Dean can't do too much physical work, but he can surely make a huge return at SummerSlam to help out his brother. Dean Ambrose's return would get a massive reaction, and Seth could also recapture the IC Title.