Opinion: Dean Ambrose must return as a heel

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 746 // 29 Jul 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose is currently out with injury

Dean Ambrose has been sidelined with an injury since last December and he is expected to return after SummerSlam or possible before that.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ambrose was in the midst of a Shield reunion before his injury. He was injured during a suicide dive (from his partner Seth Rollins) that inadvertently wounded his elbow.

Ambrose's absence has hurt WWE's programming a lot as they had to shuffle major plans involving Ambrose. Ambrose was expected to turn on Seth Rollins and face him at Wrestlemania, he was then supposed to move onto a feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

However, Ambrose's injury prevented those plans from happening. Recent rumors and reports indicate that Ambrose will turn heel upon return which I believe is the best option for the Lunatic Fringe right now.

Ambrose has never been a heel during his entire singles run, even though his maniacal character suits a heel.

Ambrose's character has gotten stale as a babyface and the WWE Universe is starting to lose interest in him.

A babyface Ambrose will definitely get lost in the shuffle on Monday Night Raw, which is loaded with top babyfaces like Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Ambrose would be completely overlooked and underutilized if he returns as a babyface on the Raw roster.

Raw is extremely deficient incredible heels. Ambrose's return as a heel would instantly make him the top heel on Raw and make him relevant once again.

It would add depth to Raw's roster, add some intrigue to ongoing story-lines and boost ratings.

The opportunities are countless if Ambrose embraces his dark side, a full-fledged feud with Rollins is inevitable upon his return.

He could target his former best-friend, Roman Reigns, upon return and could even contend for the Universal title in the event that Reigns or Braun Strowman walk out of SummerSlam with the Universal title.

His excuse for a heel turn would be jealousy and revenge. Reigns and Rollins accomplished a lot while Ambrose was on the shelf, A jealous Ambrose could attack any of them from behind to instigate a marquee feud.

A heel Ambrose has great potential and the Lunatic Fringe could rejuvenate his character and career.

Would you like to see Ambrose return as a heel? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!