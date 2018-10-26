Opinion: Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as a heel

Ambrose has instantly made himself the most abominable and detestable character on Raw

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was one of the most eventful evenings in recent memory, with numerous talking points taking center stage on social media.

Among these talking points, the two most significant ones were Roman Reigns' emotional announcement of his battle with leukemia, and his subsequent relinquishment of the coveted Universal title, and Dean Ambrose's shocking despicable heel turn, moments after he won the Raw tag-team championships with Seth Rollins.

Many fans are still speculating the possible reasons for The Lunatic Fringe's sudden heel turn. Although many fans were expecting an eventual heel turn from Ambrose, no one saw it coming this soon, especially on a night that Ambrose's brother in arms revealed his struggle with leukemia.

Recent reports suggest that Ambrose's sudden heel turn came about due to the lack of credible heels on the Raw roster, and the face turns of Elias and Braun Strowman.

In my opinion, Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as a heel on Monday Night Raw, and will be a focal point on WWE programming in the next couple of months.

Ambrose's psychotic and deranged character, with extreme aggression and violence, has always made him better suited as a heel. With Braun Strowman and Elias now faces, Raw has only one credible heel in the top-tier.

That lone heel in the top-tier is Dean Ambrose, who is about to be pushed to the moon as a despicable, untamed, and envious villain who has set his sights on Seth Rollins.

Given that he is the top heel on Raw, and the hottest star on WWE programming right now, WWE would be looking to capitalise on his momentum and newly born character which has breathed life into Raw.

The possibilities for Ambrose are countless. We know that immediate plans for him involve a feud with Seth Rollins, but it would be interesting to see how far WWE would go about this feud, as Rollins and Ambrose are currently the Raw tag team champions.

Ambrose could set out on a championship expedition on Raw, attempting to capture the IC title from Rollins, and later on capture the Universal title.