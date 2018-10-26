×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as a heel

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Feature
629   //    26 Oct 2018, 19:06 IST

Ambrose has instantly made himself the most abominable and detestable character on Raw
Ambrose has instantly made himself the most abominable and detestable character on Raw

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was one of the most eventful evenings in recent memory, with numerous talking points taking center stage on social media.

Among these talking points, the two most significant ones were Roman Reigns' emotional announcement of his battle with leukemia, and his subsequent relinquishment of the coveted Universal title, and Dean Ambrose's shocking despicable heel turn, moments after he won the Raw tag-team championships with Seth Rollins.

Many fans are still speculating the possible reasons for The Lunatic Fringe's sudden heel turn. Although many fans were expecting an eventual heel turn from Ambrose, no one saw it coming this soon, especially on a night that Ambrose's brother in arms revealed his struggle with leukemia.

Recent reports suggest that Ambrose's sudden heel turn came about due to the lack of credible heels on the Raw roster, and the face turns of Elias and Braun Strowman.

Ambrose has instantly made himself the most abominable and detestable character on WWE programming by attacking fan-favorite Seth Rollins, minutes after the duo won the Raw tag-team championships, and dedicated their victory to their ailing buddy, Roman Reigns.

In my opinion, Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as a heel on Monday Night Raw, and will be a focal point on WWE programming in the next couple of months.

Ambrose's psychotic and deranged character, with extreme aggression and violence, has always made him better suited as a heel. With Braun Strowman and Elias now faces, Raw has only one credible heel in the top-tier.

That lone heel in the top-tier is Dean Ambrose, who is about to be pushed to the moon as a despicable, untamed, and envious villain who has set his sights on Seth Rollins.

Given that he is the top heel on Raw, and the hottest star on WWE programming right now, WWE would be looking to capitalise on his momentum and newly born character which has breathed life into Raw.

The possibilities for Ambrose are countless. We know that immediate plans for him involve a feud with Seth Rollins, but it would be interesting to see how far WWE would go about this feud, as Rollins and Ambrose are currently the Raw tag team champions.

Ambrose could set out on a championship expedition on Raw, attempting to capture the IC title from Rollins, and later on capture the Universal title.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose WWE Raw Review
Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Shiraz Aslam
Opinion: Dean Ambrose must return as a heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Was Perfectly Timed
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel
RELATED STORY
5 Indications That Dean Ambrose Could Still Turn Heel
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose turns heel?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like...
RELATED STORY
5 ways a Dean Ambrose heel turn could play out
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Prove Dean Ambrose Will Never...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who need a heel turn to reach their full...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us