WWE Rumor Mill: Details about Brock Lesnar's next appearance at Saudi Arabia show revealed

Tristan Elliott
Rumors
875   //    17 Sep 2018, 22:10 IST

Image result for brock lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made a shock return to the WWE last night, where he interfered with the main event match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Lesnar's appearance was the first that he had made since his defeat at SummerSlam and his interference left us without a conclusion to the match between Reigns and Strowman. Guest referee Mick Foley was also took out when he was sprayed in the eyes by Lesnar's manager, Paul Heyman.

In case you didn't know...

The former UFC fighters return to the WWE has been in doubt recently as reports were linking the 41 year old with a return to the octagon. It has been reported that Lesnar is currently out of contract, with his previous deal expiring after his appearance at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer has reported that Lesnar's appearance was in part due to him appearing on the upcoming WWE Show in Saudi Arabia in November. This confirms that Lesnar has most likely not signed a new long term deal, so his future after the November show remains in serious doubt.

Due to his advancing age, the window for a return to the UFC is narrowing and it is likely that he will devote his next 18 months to this career path. We could still potentially see occasional appearances from Lesnar if he does indeed sign with the UFC, but this will all depend on the exclusivity terms of the contract.

What's next?

It is unknown if Brock Lesnar will follow up last nights appearance on tonight's Raw. Due to his return to the UFC not yet being finalised he may still have one last fight before he departs to resume his octagon career. Let us know in the comments below whether you think Lesnar is done with the company, or if he will make further appearances this year.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
