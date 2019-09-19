Opinion: Do Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks have real-life heat?

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 335 // 19 Sep 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross are the current Women's Tag Team Champions

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have been involved in various storylines with each other on NXT and WWE television over the last five years, and their latest interaction on the September 16 episode of Raw has reignited speculation that there could be real-life heat between the two Superstars.

Midway through the tag team match between Bliss & Nikki Cross and Banks & Bayley, Bliss dodged a punch to the face from Banks and lent backward on the ring apron. Instead of continuing her one-on-one battle with Cross, who was the legal opponent at the time, “The Boss” followed up with a kick to Bliss’ midsection, forcing her back to collide with the LED ring post.

As their brief altercation appeared to be over after Banks’ initial punch towards Bliss, many fans have called out the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship on social media over the last few days for aiming a needless kick at her on-screen rival when she could not defend herself on the ring apron.

A three-second clip of the incident was tweeted by an Alexa Bliss fan account, which mocked Banks for saying in her ‘WWE Chronicle’ documentary that she would never intentionally try to hurt an opponent.

sasha banks: I felt so bad about Paige, I would never try to intentionally hurt someone



Also sasha banks: cheap shot kick to little miss Alexa Bliss for no reason. pic.twitter.com/czU3gQAUGH — 💙 Just A Cool Bliss Rose Fan Account ✨ (@Era_Of_Bliss) September 17, 2019

Not only did Bliss like the tweet, but fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax – Bliss’ real-life best friend – retweeted it, fuelling speculation once again that Banks and the five-time Women’s Champion have genuine issues with each other.

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks’ behind-the-scenes history

The rumors about a potential rift between these Superstars dates back to their time in NXT when Alexa Bliss was left with a bloodied nose on two occasions after matches against Sasha Banks.

Once they made their way to the main roster, the verbal battles began when "The Boss" said after their match at Great Balls of Fire in July 2017 that Bliss lied about being a WWE fan and she did not know the difference between Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.

Advertisement

Bliss responded to the remarks in an out-of-character interview on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, saying she will remain professional whenever she has to face Banks.

“I’ve seen the things she said about me. If that’s how she feels, that’s fine. But we know that we put it to the side and have a productive, professional match because that’s what it’s all about.”

One year later, Banks simply replied "not really" when asked on Open Late with Peter Rosenborg if she ever wants to have another storyline with "Little Miss Bliss".

The off-screen feud was revisited again in April 2019 when Banks accused Bliss of being “scared” after noticing that her rival had blocked her on Twitter. This prompted the WrestleMania 35 host to claim that she was sick of Banks’ “petty” behavior.

Interestingly, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection were advertised to be involved in a segment with Bliss on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, which is when the Twitter spat happened. However, Banks did not appear on the show and went on to take a four-month break from WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!