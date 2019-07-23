Opinion: Drake Maverick's wife Renee Michelle should win the WWE 24/7 Championship

Could Renee Michelle win the 24/7 Championship?!

Okay, I get it, this is a bizarre thought, and probably one that would leave you wondering who Renee Michelle is if you haven't heard the name and also make you wonder why I'd ever pitch for this to happen. But hear me out.

The 24/7 Championship may very well be one of the hottest storylines WWE has to offer right now, with Drake Maverick ruining his wedding, his honeymoon, and being unable to consummate his marriage thus far - all in the name of winning WWE's latest piece of gold.

What better way to have the story go full circle than for Maverick to win the belt, and for Renee Michelle - his own wife - to take the title from him?!

Michelle has been more than patient, even supportive, of her husband - despite playing second fiddle to the strap, so maybe it's time for her to get her own back.

Add to this that Michelle is not JUST Drake Maverick's wife, she's a huge part of the wrestling business, getting brought into this business by Gillberg nonetheless, after attending a show in 2012. She subsequently learned the trade - so much so that she entered the Mae Young Classic! That means Michelle has actually had more singles matches in WWE than her husband, despite Maverick being a former champion.

The only downside is that Renee Michelle did tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2018, so she may be out of action for a while, and who knows if we'll ever see her in action in WWE again. However, after one of Godfather's, acquaintances won the Hardcore Championship, even a non-competitive match to have Michelle quickly win the title from Maverick to progress the storyline would definitely be worthwhile, at least for me anyway!

If nothing else, I'd absolutely love to see Drake Maverick trying to quietly win the title back from his wife, who's holding it hostage for the sake of her marriage!

Would you like to see Renee Michelle win the 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.