Opinion: Fans should expect some level of disappointment regarding three main title matches at WrestleMania 35

Matthew Serocki

Fans will be hoping for gold to switch hands at the end of several of the main-event storylines.

With the first-ever main event match with women slated to close WrestleMania, expectations are extremely high.

All the stops have been pulled out in order to make it the highest stakes match possible. While they don't necessarily need a bunch of stipulations in order to make it worthy of the main event slot, it hasn't stopped Mr McMahon from adding another title to the match as well as a 'Winner Takes All' caveat.

The match was sold brilliantly enough by Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey throughout the build up. The rest just seems like they didn't originally have faith that the women simply having a match was enough.

But even though most people are hoping for and expecting that Lynch will walk out of New York as the winner, it isn't guaranteed.

Charlotte Flair is truly McMahon's chosen one, and if that wasn't true, she wouldn't have already won a women's title eight times.

The story may have been built as Lynch's climb to approval and equality to the likes of Flair and Rousey, but depending on McMahon's mood on Sunday, he could easily have Flair walk out as dual champion.

And the same goes for the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan. The match has been booked similarly to Bryan's own ascent to the top of the WWE in 2014.

While he conquered the 'B+ player' moniker, will Kingston's story to the top end the same way? Once again, it depends on McMahon's decision. If he wants to continue the red hot reign of 'the Planet's Champion', then that's the direction he will go.

Bryan has been amazing in both the role of the underdog babyface and the condescending heel and his reign has only been going since November.

The WWE Universe might be ravenous for Kingston to win his first-ever main championship in WWE, but the fact is that a bigger storyline with the New Day might be his end game rather than the WWE Championship.

And perhaps the most polarizing person in the WWE outside of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, has played the WWE against the UFC once again in order to make things the best for him, not the WWE Universe.

He's holding the Universal Championship at the biggest show of the year (again) and might walk out of the show with the red belt around his shoulder.

The story has been built with Seth Rollins being the man to take the title from Lesnar to finally give a full-time champion back to Raw, but the fact is that if Lesnar agrees to a new deal on the day of WrestleMania 35, Mr. McMahon might keep the title on him simply to keep 'the Beast' happy.

It would be another monumental middle finger to the fans who have been clamouring for someone to represent them on Raw rather than only show up a couple times a year.

The main point is that each story for the WWE, Universal, and Women's Championships have been built to end with the face in each feud ending up as the champion once all is said and done on April 7th.

But Kingston, Rollins and Lynch will not all likely win gold at WrestleMania 35. One or two might win, but all three stories will not have happy endings.

So for that reason, fans should be prepared to be happy with the outcomes of some of the matches but also for the reality that some may end with the champions maintaining their gold.

WWE is in the business to make money and not to make the fans happy at every turn, regardless of what they may tell the WWE Universe. The Universe isn't the Authority at all.

