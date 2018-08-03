Opinion: Why Finn Balor should be the next Intercontinental Champion

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 03 Aug 2018, 13:13 IST

He needs to hold the title soon

This past week on Raw, Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor clean. Balor may now be without a feud or a responsible part in any decent story-line heading into SummerSlam. A wise option for Balor would be for him to insert himself into the Intercontinental title picture.

Balor has only won one championship on the main roster, that being the Universal Championship. However, Balor had to vacate it the next night due to his shoulder injury. Needless to say, now his Universal title victory seems like a lifetime ago. Balor has failed to pursue the Universal title and has lost numerous number one contender matches for the title. The Intercontinental title would be a great consolation prize for Balor, who is in desperate need of a title reign.

The Intercontinental title scene has become a little stale now as Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler have fought over it on four different occasions in the last two months. Rollins and Ziggler are scheduled to face off for the title at SummerSlam, but recent rumours suggest that the Intercontinental title match may not end up being a singles match.

Adding Finn Balor to the match would add intrigue, uncertainty and unpredictability to the title bout. It would give Balor a worthy spot on the card and he could nullify the presence of Drew McIntyre too. Balor could possibly turn on Seth Rollins and form an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre.

Balor has lost a lot of credibility after losing so many big matches since returning last year. He has become irrelevant without his Demon persona and fans are really anxious about the future of The Demon King. The Intercontinental title has gained a lot of prestige over the last couple of years and has cemented itself as the most prestigious title on Raw.

Winning the Intercontinental title would give Balor's character a much-needed impetus and would make him relevant again. He could have awesome matches with the title too and then the gold would ensure that he indeed gets enough television time.

That is all for the future. But currently, Finn Balor is without a spot on the SummerSlam card. Would you like to see him added to the Intercontinental title bout at SummerSlam and possibly win it?

