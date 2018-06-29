Opinion: Why Finn Balor should turn heel

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 29 Jun 2018

Finn Balor is truly a gem of a wrestler. He is a once in a lifetime talent and has the potential to achieve great heights in the WWE. He is a really good in-ring performer and has a tremendous amount of passion for the company.

However, despite all the talent that he possesses, he remains an underrated talent on the roster and it looks as if WWE have lost their confidence in him. Balor doesn't deserve to be overlooked by the higher-ups of the WWE. Instead, he deserves to be a constant presence in the main-event scene but the WWE officials don't seem to realize his potential as a true babyface. Given that his babyface run on the main roster has been a colossal failure, it would be better if he taps into his inner demons and turns heel.

Raw lacks credible heels in the top-tier. The only heels that the roster has today are Kevin Owens, Elias, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. Other than Owens, none of the aforementioned heels is currently a main-event calibre Superstar.

Elias is relatively inexperienced and needs to spend more time in the mid-card. Corbin has lost a lot of momentum since losing his MITB contract and US championship, due to which, he has fallen down the pecking order. Jinder Mahal doesn't even possess the prowess a main-eventer should and is nothing more than just an enhancement talent. Sami Zayn is out with injury till 2019.

That leaves Raw with a paper-thin roster on the heel side. On the contrary, The Raw roster is laden with top babyfaces with the likes of Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns dominating the main-event scene. In order to maintain a balance between the two extremes, it is mandatory that a star like Finn Balor embraces the dark side

A Balor heel turn could instigate intriguing storylines. The opportunities are countless for the Irishman, he could feud with Strowman and Rollins, he could form a villainous stable and could win back the Universal title that he never lost. The ' Demon King' character suits a heel more than it suits a babyface.

Would you like to see Finn Balor turn heel?

