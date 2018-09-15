Opinion: Hell in a Cell Universal Title Ramifications

Hell in a Cell happens this Sunday

The last few years of WWE's main event PPV themes have been cloaked in mystery. From Brock Lesnar's many appearances or lack thereof, to the return of Goldberg. No die-hard fan has been able to predict how these things will play out. That can also be said for the WWE Universal Championship.

So why is Hell in a Cell so different from the formula we have been privy to in the last few years? Because this time it matters. Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship offers much more, creating the reality for the next 8 months.

The match will showcase two men arguably deserving of the Universal Championship, taking an already heated rivalry from early 2018 and expanding the story in and outside of the ring. This begs the question: what is the fallout for each outcome.

If Strowman wins, WWE will have solidified him as the man carrying the company on his back. This will bring Roman's proverbial stock down in the company unless they chose to use him in Randy Orton fashion, some 13 random World Title wins later. Or there is a possibility that Roman may cease to be relevant. No more Shield, no more merchandise sales. Unlikely, but possible.

If Roman Reigns wins, WWE will have finally taken a position on Braun, which is purely spectacle related. Braun is a big guy, he will win his championships down the road but it will be nothing like we all see him today. Roman will go on to headline 50 more WrestleMania matches.

How do you solidify someone as a top performer but still have him lose? You send everyone at him.

Mean Dean predicts that with the ensuing story line, there is a real possibility the Shield and possibly another mystery option will stop Braun from a successful cash in of his Money in the Bank briefcase. This leaves Roman as the lone victor in the main event of Hell in a Cell, causing a branch out story for Survivor Series.

Having Braun lose in such a fashion will make him look strong and retain some of his momentum. Be sure to check out JG's Hell in a Cell prediction video before the PPV.