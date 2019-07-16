Opinion: Hidden meaning behind Bray Wyatt's latest cryptic tweet

Is Wyatt alluding to a Summerslam clash between himself and Finn Balor

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats by keeping them waiting for his return to the ring following his excellent Firefly Fun House promos and debut of his new 'Fiend' character. All of that waiting was paid off on this week's Monday Night RAW when the 'Fiend' viciously attacked Finn Balor.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor is an interesting choice of person for Wyatt to attack as the pair were infamously supposed to clash during Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2017 with Wyatt invoking the spirit of Sister Abigail and Balor set to debut a new 'Demon King' character.

The angle didn't receive a great reaction with many feeling that WWE had mishandled Wyatt's characterisation of Sister Abigail and therefore the match wasn't garnering any real anticipation. Perhaps luckily then for WWE, the match was cancelled after Wyatt contracted a viral illness causing him to be unable to compete (The same illness that removed Roman Reigns for a few weeks as well).

The heart of the matter

Following his attack on Balor during Monday Night RAW, Wyatt tweeted the following tweet afterwards. It's the first real statement he's made since his re-debut

I’ll forgive you, when it’s done brother.



The sickness is gone.



We owe them.



And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 16, 2019

Now, there seems to be a clear meaning behind this tweet that I'll break down now.

The first line 'I'll forgive you, when it's done brother.' seems to be referencing to a series of posts Wyatt has made saying that he forgives and apologising to various people like John Cena, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and The Rock. Interestingly he didn't apologise to, or forgive Finn Balor and seems to be indicating that he will 'when it's done'. 'When it's done' seems to be alluding to a match between the two at SummerSlam.

'The sickness is gone' is actually quite clever. Wyatt's new characterisation focusses on his suppressing a sickness and trying to be a reformed character, but I believe Wyatt is also referring to the sickness that prevented him and Balor from having that PPV match at TLC. 'We Owe Them' is also clearly referring to that cancelled match, with Wyatt indicating they have unfinished business.

'Yowie Wowie it's going to be a spectacle' is fairly straight-forward in its meaning. But if we are getting a Wyatt Balor match at SummerSlam could this be alluding to Wyatt wanting to face 'The Demon' as intended in their cancelled match?

What's next?

If the two are due to meet at SummerSlam this could be how WWE write Finn Balor off of television for a while if the reports of the Superstar asking for time off are true. The real interesting thing will be if Balor does become the demon at SummerSlam and risk his undefeated streak at that PPV.