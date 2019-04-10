×
WWE Opinion: How Bayley Can Become Heel By Going Back To Her Old Character

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Feature
896   //    10 Apr 2019, 05:00 IST

Image result for davina rose

Bayley has become the loveable and huggable wrestler, who always wants to bring a smile to the face of those she meets.

No matter how much she smiled and hugged her way to the top as a former Women's and Tag Team champion, she has endured betrayal from her friend Sasha Banks, been bullied by Alexa Bliss, and was even booed by the fans at one point.

With all the things she's been through, it would make sense for Bayley to become a heel character. Ditching the inflatables and streamers for a darker look is what she needs to become more noticed in the division.

For her to become a successful heel, Bayley will need to rebrand herself from the ground up, or in this case, starting from the beginning.


Change Back To Her Indie Name

Bayley doesn't scream :notice me" anymore. Instead, WWE should let her use her independent name of Davina Rose but add more attitude to the character. With her bringing back her indie gimmick, along with some new moves, she will definitely grab the audience's attention, which can push her back to the front of the line for a title opportunity.


New Gear

Bayley's indie gimmick, Davin Rose
Bayley's indie gimmick, Davin Rose

She should ignore the bright colours and go back to her black and purple outfits. In addition to the attires, letting go of the signature high ponytail will also signal that the huggable character is dead. It will actually work only if she can change one last thing...


Mic Skills

Less would be more for Bayley at this stage. With her just constantly introducing herself, referencing that her old gimmick is dead, and tossing around a couple swear words here and there will make her the heel the fans would never expect. Maybe a few meetings with Paul Heyman would get the job done.

The potential for Bayely to become a heel character is easy to create now following the loss of her and Banks tag team championships, and her trying to steal a win by holding on to the ropes during her match with Bliss on this week's RAW after Wrestlemania. Her new character is writing itself already and hopefully the promotion will see it sooner rather than later. Check out her past indie match as Rose below.



Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Content creator covering professional wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.) and esports.
