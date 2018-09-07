Fantasy Booking: How to book the Universal Championship Match at Hell in a Cell

Braun Strowman is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in two weeks. On the 27th August episode of Raw, Strowman decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract inside Hell in a Cell against Reigns, to fend off The Shield after failing in his cash in attempts twice.

Following which another alliance transpired the same night, when Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre united with Strowman to fight The Shield.

Now, we have witnessed in the past Hell in a Cell event that most of the matches held inside the steel structure end with some kind of interference. This match could also definitely feature an interruption from Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Ziggler, and McIntyre. Already, this past week on Raw, all of the six superstars had a brawl, which the entire WWE locker room was trying to stop.

Since Strowman has turned heel, Ziggler and McIntyre will intervene first, breaking the chain of the cell's door and begin assaulting Reigns in a three-on-one situation, until Ambrose and Rollins arrive to assist but fail to help as they are quickly dominated by Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre, who use steel chairs to neutralize them and handcuff them beside the cell.

Braun Stowman becomes the new Universal Champion

Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre refocus on Reigns, who barely begins recovering, still tries to fight back the trio, but fails again to do it.

Meanwhile, Ambrose and Rollins are try to break the handcuffs, Ziggler and McIntyre hit Reigns with their finisher of Zig-Zag and Claymore, following with a running power-slam by Strowman but Reigns swiftly kicks-out, this frustrates Strowman.

Eventually, Strowman pulls up Reigns again, for a final power-slam on a table to win the Universal Championship. After the match, Ziggler and McIntyre join Strowman, with all three of them holding their respective titles up high. Ambrose and Rollins are in disbelief at ringside.

