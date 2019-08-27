Opinion: How WWE can reinvent both Men's and Women's Tag Team divisions

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman after winning the RAW tag team championships.

Currently, in the tag division, we have champions in Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as the Women's Tag Team Champions while Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions. However, the problem is that they're not real tag teams.

This is the growing problem in both the men and women's division and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. But with the split effectively ending with the Wildcard Rule, this is an opportunity to freshen their tag team rosters and breathe new life into its overall feel.

To start with, they can utilize more teams that the company already has and return forcefully paired teams to their singles careers.

Next, no more tampering team names. We've seen how these names can affect whether the crowd wants to buy into a team or not. The War Raiders were a powerhouse in NXT and with the name changes every week, it affected their transition to the main roster. Sometimes simply saying "The team of..." is just as effective because if the fans already know who they're watching, there's no need to make the wrestlers seem more than what they are.

Lastly, new belt designs. As much thought as they put into the designs of Universal Title, WWE Title, and Women's titles, the Tag Team titles are boring. Why not make them look as close to the main titles on the rosters? The NXT titles look more prestigious than the others, so maybe going back to the black and gold for the men and white and rose gold for the women could help them grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

With Clash of Champions approaching, the men's tag titles will certainly be defended but there are hardly any top contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles. Hopefully, there will be an improvement in both divisions soon, otherwise it will be continued to be seen as time fillers.