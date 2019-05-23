Opinion: How WWE is undermining their own stars through the 24/7 Title

There's something new in the WWE that could possibly keep the top stars from being on top of the mountain. That something is the new 24/7 title.

Since the reveal of the new belt on this week's RAW, fans have expressed their dislike for the belt. However, it may not just be for how it looks and how the belt helped swerve people into thinking the hardcore title was returning, but for what this means for underutilized wrestlers in the company.

If you're a Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, or Kevin Owens this belt does not apply to you because you have a gimmick that the company sees money in. Unfortunately, for the stars such as Robert Roode, Eric Young, and Bo Dallas, this will be as close to another title they can get moving forward.

It has become clear that this title separates the main players from those who are willing to wait for somewhat of a push. Just this week alone, we've seen guys who are yet to make their mark in the company such as EC3 and Young, both of whom are known for their careers in TNA.

The belt signifies that the creative team has nothing for those guys, nor will they receive a push anytime soon. Basically, anyone trying to get a hold of that title is unlikely to be in the mid-card title or the world championship scene anytime soon.

The new title along with the Wildcard Rule is taking the company back to where it's all about how bigger and stronger you are the more of a push you will get.

This explains the constant Elias, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, tango seen now on both RAW and SmackDown Live. If the belt is for everyone, how come the top guys aren't chasing it?

As long as the title is active, a lot of stars will be at the bottom of the pyramid of the WWE.