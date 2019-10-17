Opinion: How WWE should have booked Cain Velasquez Vs. Brock Lesnar

Disclaimer: Views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The current storyline involving Rey Mysterio, UFC fighter Cain Velasquez and WWE champion Brock Lesnar is leading to its first match - Lesnar and Velasquez are now booked to face each other at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship. However, based on their history, there were other ways to set up their match.

The creative team should have booked the two in a cage match with the stipulation of 'Last man standing.' It would be as if we were getting that UFC rematch that is at the center of the story line. It would also prevent Lesnar from running away like he did during the pair's first encounter on the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

Too soon...

Although the two have a history, it's too soon to put Velasquez in a wrestling show against someone who's been doing it for years. Not to say that he won't be good, but if he doesn't live up to the hype, the fans will let him know.

With him signing a deal with the WWE and retiring from the UFC, this likely means that he's getting drafted to SmackDown, and we will get this same match four times before the year's done.

Why Crown Jewel?

Who will walk out at Champion?

The event itself has developed a reputation for having wrestlers left off cards due to religious views, women wrestlers not taking part, and for featuring past-their-prime wrestlers in low quality matches like Goldberg vs. Undertaker last year.

A match of this stature belongs on a Big Four pay-per-view. Survivor Series takes place in Chicago, Illinois this year. Lesnar and Velasquez could have even faced off in a Chicago street fight. But, high profile matches will be booked for Crown Jewel based on the deal between the company and Saudi Arabia.

What's Next?

With Lesnar and Mysterio landing on different brands, it is safe to assume that their conflict will be put on the back burner. So for now, the UFC rivalry will be the drive for this match. It will interesting to see if Velasquez is allowed to walk out of the event as WWE Champion. Lesnar will remain on the Blue brand for the foreseeable future, so it seems unlikely that he will lose the title so soon after winning it.

Advertisement

Crown Jewel is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Watch their first encounter in the Octagon below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!