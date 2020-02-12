Opinion: Is it too late for Lashley Vs. Lesner?

Bobby Lashley

Upon returning to the WWE, Bobby Lashley was one of the few superstars who was thought to go head-on against Brock Lesnar in a singles match. With both stars having a background in MMA and having the same build, it seemed like it was a done deal once Lashley made his surprise return to the company. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

His return to the present

This wasn't what fans had in mind for the Dominator

Per his return, he was almost instantly molded to be a teddy bear rather than an intimidating figure. The storyline involving his three sisters, which was taken a step further by Sami Zayn, damaged his return with the segment of three men dressed as each of the sisters mentioned during Lashley's segment with Renee Young.

Within a year following the storyline, the company tried to make him more like Lesnar by including 205 star Lio Rush as his hype man, similar to Paul Heyman. This too quickly fell flat as he began to just flex his muscles and point at his bottom towards the fans.

Now, another year later and he's returned once again. This time with a cringe storyline with Lana, Rusev, and Liv Morgan.

His plea for the match

Is this match still PPV worthy?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated back in December, he mentioned that a possible match with Lesnar was the reason behind his return. he goes further to even say he will be a heel against the beast if they wanted.

With him being away from the company since 2011 and returning in 2018, he felt that the current fans didn't get the chance to see who he was and what he can do. If all the storylines lead to a potential match with Lesnar than it would be worth it.

Is it too late for the match?

Yes and No...

Advertisement

As far as to building Lashley up as a real threat against Lesnar, with the current story-line it would be almost impossible as it seems that the creative team wants to prolong it a bit more. However, if they work it where Lashley and Lana get divorced, ignoring the story moving forward with no mention of them being together and he takes a leave of absence until Survivor Series, he can re-invent his character and become a threat for the current WWE champion.

Following his loss to Ricochet this past Monday on RAW, Lashley was used to put over the underdog for the upcoming Saudi show. With Drew McIntyre facing the Beast at WrestleMania and also talks of a possible Lesnar vs. Fiend match down the line, Lashley may have to hold on to that dream for a little while longer.

What are your thoughts on a possible Lesnar vs. Lashley match? Do you think that match expectancy has expired? Leave your comments below.