Opinion: It's about time The Undertaker retires

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 40 // 11 Jul 2019, 22:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker is 54 years old.

When you think of The Undertaker, a myriad of monikers come to mind. The Undertaker is known as The Deadman, The Demon of Death Valley, The Phenom and The Reaper. Regardless of what you may choose to call him, you simply can't deny the fact that The Undertaker is one of the greatest entities in the history of sports-entertainment.

The Undertaker is a name that every casual WWE fan is aware of. The immense popularity of Taker indicates just how massive a star he is. He is an icon, a legend and a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. He is a seven-time World Champion, former tag-team Champion, former Hardcore Champion and, a former Royal Rumble winner. He has stood face to face with WWE's greatest legends and stars. His undefeated streak at WrestleMania is one that cannot be matched. Taker was undefeated at WWE's biggest spectacle for an astounding 21 years.

Out of the countless legends WWE has created, Taker has been the most loyal. The Deadman has worked for Vince McMahon's global franchise since November 1990. While others have come and gone, Taker has stood with WWE. Taker is 54 years old now and it's commendable that he is capable of competing at this stage of his life.

The Undertaker's impending retirement is an inevitability, but the only question is when will The Phenom ride off into the sunset? Many fans and critics are of the view that The Undertaker should retire. There are several reasons and explanations that support their claim.

As previously mentioned, Taker is one of the most decorated and accomplished athletes in WWE. No one has come close to rivaling his success. For three decades, Taker ruled as a dominant force. Throughout this time, he has managed to stay relevant by changing his wrestling style and keeping his mystical character intact.

There is nothing that The Phenom hasn't achieved. Many fans expected him to retire after WrestleMania 30 when his undefeated streak was broken by Brock Lesnar. After WrestleMania 30, Taker had no business left in the ring. He has achieved more than most icons have. Hence, there's no reason why he should stay around for long.

Even though Taker is immortal by character, in real life, he is a mortal like all of us. 30 years of wear-and-tear has taken a toll on Taker's body. He doesn't have sufficient gas left in the tank. Taker's body has taken abuse to the point that he struggles to move around smoothly, which is just a painful sight. Taker is causing unnecessary damage to his health by wrestling at this age.

He cannot keep up with the pace of younger talent anymore, as his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 proved. His matches prove that he can't compete at an elite level anymore. His in-ring work is just a shadow of what it was in the past. His match with Goldberg last month at Super Showdown was a massive disappointment and was filled with uncountable botches.

Every time Taker comes back, a small part of his legacy dies. Taker's legacy is one that cannot be compared to others, but it is losing its charm and prestige now. The matches that Taker has put on have been terrible to watch and they have had a negative impact on The Phenom's career. The effort he has put in over three decades is admirable and commendable. Taker needs to hang up the boots and ride off to the sunset to protect his character and mystique.

Advertisement

Taker is an all-time great. There is no one who can replace The Phenom which is why WWE would not let him go so easily. He has been a priceless and valuable commodity to WWE. He put his body and life on the line to entertain fans throughout his career, which is the reason why he is one of the most revered and respected figures in WWE.

The world of professional wrestling will wail the day Taker retires from in-ring competition. Taker's retirement is coming, sooner rather than later.