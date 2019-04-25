Opinion: Kevin Owens' heel turn and feud with Kofi Kingston is perfect and makes sense

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 777 // 25 Apr 2019, 00:15 IST

Kevin Owens is back to his old ways

Last night on Smackdown Live, “Big O” Kevin Owens returned to his heelish ways by turning on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after Kofi’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura was thrown out due to interference from Russev. Not only was the heel turn done brilliant, even if a little too soon, but it makes perfect sense.

First off, Owens is a much better heel than face and he always flourishes in any role WWE gives him. From his debut and heel turn in NXT to his main roster debut and feud with John Cena to his friendship and breakup with Chris Jericho, everything Owens has done in his WWE run has been good, even if the writing behind it was been subpar.

His turn last night and the upcoming feud with Kingston makes all the sense in the world. When he returned, Owens was supposed to have a one-on-one WWE Championship match at Fastlane against Daniel Bryan, but it was made a triple threat match. Whose fault was that? Kofi Kingston (even though Mustafa Ali was actually in the match and not Kofi).

There was speculation that a returning superstar, Owens being the leading candidate, was going to face Bryan at WrestleMania for the title. But who was red hot and got the opportunity instead? Kofi Kingston. Who was left off of WrestleMania entirely and has been overshadowed since his return? Kevin Owens. Whose fault is that? Kofi Kingston. So, this feud makes total sense.

Owens’ heel turn also fits his character which is someone that always turns his back on his friend. From Sami Zayn to Chris Jericho and now the New Day. Everyone has been stabbed in the back by Owens. With Big E injured and Xavier Woods possibly being written off for a while with the apron powerbomb, it now leaves Kofi to fend for himself, which is good for his character and will hopefully silence the critics who think that he can’t do anything without the New Day by his side.

Owens is also a credible first challenger for Kingston and the WWE title, which is needed if Kofi’s reign is going to be successful and deemed credible. Owens and Kofi will bring the best out of one another.