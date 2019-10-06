Opinion: Kofi Kingston's title reign deserved a better ending

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 128 // 06 Oct 2019, 17:30 IST

Note: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

On last night's huge SmackDown debut episode on FOX, Kofi Kingston lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. However, that wasn’t the major issue, the way he lost it is what has fans upset. Lesnar defeated Kingston in about 6 seconds, only to be confronted by Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio afterwards. After the reign Kofi had, he deserved better than the ending he had last night.

Kingston was WWE Champion for about six months and defeated everyone in his path, from Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles to Samoa Joe and Randy Orton, while rarely taking a loss along the way. He was one of the strongest booked champions in recent memory, and to lose the title the way he did last night essentially washed that all away. It also left a sour taste after a fairly good episode before the main event, which saw a great segment between The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Baron Corbin as well as an entertaining Ladder match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

It was almost certain that Lesnar was winning the championship, but they could have done it in so many different ways. They could have axed the random 8-man Tag match and gave Lesnar v. Kofi another 5-7 minutes to at least put on a decent showing. They could have had Mysterio and Velasquez appear during the match to distract Lesnar leading to a no finish leading to a rematch at Hell in a Cell, which as of now only has four matches announced. There was enough time last night that all of this happened and SmackDown ended at 9:58, so they could have squeezed a bit more out of the match.

Kofi may get phased out of the World Title picture after all of this, considering the build seems to be heading towards a Lesnar-Velasquez program, possibly as soon as Crown Jewel later this month. If that is the case and considering all of the ways WWE could have booked the Lesnar vs. Kingston match then Kofi deserved better than a 6-second squash match to end his respectable 6-month title reign.