Opinion: Kofi Kingston will most probably lose his WWE Championship at Clash Of Champions

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 Sep 2019, 01:47 IST

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is all set to face Randy Orton at Clash Of Champions for the WWE Championship. Sunday will mark the second time these two Superstars come face-to-face during the current rivalry. They locked horns at WWE SummerSlam where the match ended in a double count-out.

On SmackDown this week, Kingston and Orton had another brawl. They were able to re-create an age-old spot at MSG, rolling the clock back a decade. Kofi drove Orton through a table with a huge leg drop just like on RAW in 2009 at the same venue. This memorable moment could have been created in order to earmark a memorable point of Kofi's reign.

The way the segment unfolded, it felt like it was the last time we would see Kingston as the WWE Champion on SmackDown - for the foreseeable future, that is. In my opinion, Kofi's reign so far has underwhelming; many fans expect him to lose his title to The Apex Predator at Clash Of Champions.

Since WrestleMania 35, the KofiMania movement has died down and sooner rather than later, it seems that the fairy tale is going to come to an end. At the Showcase of the Immortals this year, Kofi fulfilled his 11-year dream by becoming the WWE Champion. On the road to the title, he faced virtually every available heel on the blue brand. He has overcome the likes of Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe; if he retains his belt against Orton again, there aren't many challenges left for him to conquer. Even from that perspective, it appears, for now, that dropping the belt at Clash of Champions would be best for The New Day Superstar.

It would not only freshen things up on the blue brand, but it would also give the underutilized babyface Superstars an opportunity to step up. Furthermore, over the past couple of months, the WWE Championship hasn't been the main attraction on Tuesday nights, with the 'whodunnit' story line featuring Roman Reigns often taking center stage. The World Championship is supposed to be SmackDown's biggest prize, but that has not been the case for quite a while. I think that in itself is evident of the fact that the WWE Championship needs to change hands and it will most probably happen this Sunday.

