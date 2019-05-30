Opinion: Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair should be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

This would be an epic tag team

Over the past several weeks, Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair have been teaming up in their attempts to dethrone Bayley and Becky Lynch, and although they had a blow-up last night on SmackDown they should be the next Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The belts are currently being held by The IIconics, who have done nothing but lose match after match since winning the tag team titles at WrestleMania in April. Not only that, the belts have barely been defended since then as well. If Evans and Flair were to win the belts, they would at least be on WWE television every week and get some credibility on them. The only issue is that The IIconics are heels, just like Evans and Flair are, but that can be remedied in different ways.

Another thing about having Lacey and Charlotte win the tag team titles is that it will allow Lacey to get some more experience and matches under her belt while being under Charlotte’s wing. Evans has shown that she can hold her own so far, but teaming with arguably the best women’s wrestler on the WWE roster can only help her more. It also keeps Charlotte out of the RAW/SmackDown Women’s Championship title picture, which is what many fans have been wanting for a while now. Plus, you know Vince McMahon would want to have Charlotte become a Grand Slam Champion alongside Bayley and this is the only belt she is missing.

While it seems like Evans and Flair are done teaming after last night's SmackDown, you know how heels are. They can have beef with each other one week, but patch up the next day due to a common babyface threat. So, I wouldn’t put it past WWE to make it where they act like they never attacked each other last night. If that happens and they keep teaming, they should become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions down the line.