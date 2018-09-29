Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: How Lana should go her own way

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Feature
50   //    29 Sep 2018, 12:51 IST

All that glitters, isn't gold!
All that glitters, isn't gold!

''Lana is the best, Lana No. 1.''

This is the most common phrase that we all have heard over the weeks on Smackdown Live since Rusev Day became a raging phenomenon. Lana also joined the hype created by Rusev Day and got her own customized Lana Day merchandise.

While the slogan and the gimmick is a good marketing technique, it is also an important thing that the wrestler lives up to the hype created by the gimmick. The same seems to be missing in the current scenario. Lana is over with the fans because of her husband's gimmick, and not as an individual. She is skilled, gorgeous and her Russian accent works well in the entire scenario.

While these are the merits, the demerits are that she hasn't tried a lot as an individual performer, and therefore there hasn't been an individual storyline that just focuses on her. Even during the reality show 'Total Divas,' most of her segments show her with Rusev.

If this entrance below is any sign, it is about time that she emerges as a singles performer than working in the shadow of Rusev and Aiden English.

After an assault on Rusev, Aiden came out to Smackdown Audience this week and talked about an activity that happened in Milwaukee.

This has raised the stakes of next week's Smackdown, and we are hoping for something explosive to happen this coming week on Tuesday Night. Lana has been involved in some weird storylines and was ridiculed for not being so perfect during her in-ring action.

While this holds true, let's understand that when Nikki and Brie can get better and bigger opportunities, it is important that Lana gets her due and works her way to the top of the women's division.

Here's how this story could unfold:

The evidence shown by Aiden fumes Rusev, and she asks her husband to forget these bogus claims by his former partner, but when it is all said and done, she doesn't have Rusev or Aiden by her side.

She works hard to take out her frustrations on fellow female wrestlers and also becomes better in the ring, which raises the stakes of her career and also entitles her to an opportunity at the Women's Championship.

This shall become the reason why Rusev and Aiden come close and also Tag Team Champions before they break up and have a match at Wrestlemania.

It is about time that Lana proves the slogan at the start of this article true.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
Lana(CJ Perry) Aiden English
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
Opinion: What Lana did in Milwaukee possibly involves The...
RELATED STORY
4 Possible answers about what happened in Milwaukee
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: The Ruination, Revenge and Redemption of...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 3 - Lana, Rusev,...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Lana worthy of being on the main roster as of...
RELATED STORY
3 female superstars who should join The New Day
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who should be the next SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rusev Day split benefits nobody
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lana reveals who's training her for Money In...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us