Opinion: How Lana should go her own way

All that glitters, isn't gold!

''Lana is the best, Lana No. 1.''

This is the most common phrase that we all have heard over the weeks on Smackdown Live since Rusev Day became a raging phenomenon. Lana also joined the hype created by Rusev Day and got her own customized Lana Day merchandise.

While the slogan and the gimmick is a good marketing technique, it is also an important thing that the wrestler lives up to the hype created by the gimmick. The same seems to be missing in the current scenario. Lana is over with the fans because of her husband's gimmick, and not as an individual. She is skilled, gorgeous and her Russian accent works well in the entire scenario.

While these are the merits, the demerits are that she hasn't tried a lot as an individual performer, and therefore there hasn't been an individual storyline that just focuses on her. Even during the reality show 'Total Divas,' most of her segments show her with Rusev.

If this entrance below is any sign, it is about time that she emerges as a singles performer than working in the shadow of Rusev and Aiden English.

After an assault on Rusev, Aiden came out to Smackdown Audience this week and talked about an activity that happened in Milwaukee.

This has raised the stakes of next week's Smackdown, and we are hoping for something explosive to happen this coming week on Tuesday Night. Lana has been involved in some weird storylines and was ridiculed for not being so perfect during her in-ring action.

While this holds true, let's understand that when Nikki and Brie can get better and bigger opportunities, it is important that Lana gets her due and works her way to the top of the women's division.

Here's how this story could unfold:

The evidence shown by Aiden fumes Rusev, and she asks her husband to forget these bogus claims by his former partner, but when it is all said and done, she doesn't have Rusev or Aiden by her side.

She works hard to take out her frustrations on fellow female wrestlers and also becomes better in the ring, which raises the stakes of her career and also entitles her to an opportunity at the Women's Championship.

This shall become the reason why Rusev and Aiden come close and also Tag Team Champions before they break up and have a match at Wrestlemania.

It is about time that Lana proves the slogan at the start of this article true.

