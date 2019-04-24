×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Lars Sullivan is the modern era's Brock Lesner for WWE

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
312   //    24 Apr 2019, 10:06 IST

Lars Sullivan can be the next big thing for WWE
Lars Sullivan can be the next big thing for WWE

The Shakeup's aftermath

In a matter of a week, WWE's landscape has completely changed. This involves drafting Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to SmackDown Live and AJ Styles and The Miz to the red brand. Roman's exit from Raw, where he had spent his entire time, certainly has a lot to offer to the blue brand. There are a bunch of opportunities for newly drafted superstars on both shows, but one man might benefit the most, and that man is the NXT call-up, Lars Sullivan.

The next, "next big thing"?

Lars, who is right now on the blue brand, brings the same kind of character that Strowman and Lesner brought to the ring in their rookie years in WWE. "The Freak" Sullivan was first booked for a huge push on the road to WrestleMania 35, with a rumoured match against John Cena in a winning effort. Sullivan is currently busy dismantling a multitude of established superstars on the blue brand, which indicates that Vince McMahon is looking to book Sullivan as the next big thing in WWE.


The mammoth Superstar checks in at 6-foot-3-inches tall, gauges well more than 300 pounds, and has an amazing physique that most competitors could only dream of. Up to this point, Sullivan has authoritatively sent Kurt Angle into retirement, dealt with the Hardy Boyz, laid a world class beatdown on Rey Mysterio, and disassembled R-Truth, which may simply be a hint of something larger for the former NXT star.

Genuine inquiries question whether WWE will really push heels like Cesaro and the recently repackaged Robert Roode to that next dimension, while Baron Corbin simply hasn't been acknowledged as a headliner by the majority. A series of terrible booking decisions has demolished Bobby Lashley's odds of getting to be The One. SmackDown, in the meantime, faces a comparative lack of top heels, with Daniel Bryan out of the ring and the majority of the show's other top miscreants being moderately problematic as headliner heels.

WWE gravely needs Sullivan to succeed in light of the fact that, in any event, he checks all the boxes that Vince McMahon looks for in a headliner heel. In the event that WWE can do what it frequently neglects to do and make energizing and connecting storylines for Sullivan, "The Freak" may turn into WWE's next huge example of overcoming adversity, a Strowman-like draw, and a star that the organization can assemble its future around. That, obviously, is no certification. However, rest assured that WWE will try to make sure that Sullivan doesn't come up short.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Brock Lesnar Lars Sullivan
Advertisement
3 reasons Lars Sullivan is WWE's next Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
4 hints that Lars Sullivan will become WWE champion within 18 months
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lars Sullivan destroys four WWE Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Superstar Shake-Up destination confirmed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Issues Huge Warning To The Rest Of The WWE Roster
RELATED STORY
4 Shockers Vince McMahon Could Be Planning For SmackDown Live - Major title change, Sullivan fights his first match?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Paul Heyman should debut Lars Sullivan as his new monster after WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 WWE SmackDown Live Superstars destined for a push after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE should plan Lars Sullivan vs Braun Strowman
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Erick Rowan's current WWE position was actually intended for NXT call-up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us