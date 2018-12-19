Opinion: Last night's huge "Shake Up" announcement wasn't really an announcement at all

WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

Last night on RAW, Vince McMahon did "shake things up" by essentially announcing nothing. Vince was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon. They all announced that the McMahon's will be in charge of RAW and SmackDown from here on out and that the fans are "The Authority." In other words, things will mostly be the same as they were before, except the McMahon's are replacing Baron Corbin and are babyfaces.

The first problem with this is that it doesn't solve anything at all. The problem wasn't Baron Corbin as General Manager, although it wasn't exactly riveting television. The problem with RAW is the writing and storylines is bad and boring, with us getting pretty much the same matches each week.

Just look at The Revival v. Lucha House Party in Lucha House Rules for three straight weeks. WWE can tout about a "new regime" and "new era" all they want, but with the same writers in charge things will just be the same as usual.

Another issue is that WWE also announced that several NXT stars, including EC3, Lars Sullivan, and Heavy Machinery, will be debuting on RAW in the near future. Also, return vignettes for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were shown. RAW already has a bloated roster as it is and now, they are just going to add to it.

You have guys like Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, and others that can't get television time as it is, so adding even more superstars will just hurt that even more. Sending some talent over to SmackDown won't help either since they only have two hours and SmackDown is good as it is right now.

The final issue is that Triple H said: "We are going to give the fans what they want, the fans are the Authority now." What exactly does that mean? It's not like the fans will have any actual input on the show and WWE has a history of not listening to what the fans want. Even though that quote wasn't supposed to be taken literally, I still feel like it was a bad choice of words to use.

While it is still too early to tell if any actual change will happen and since WWE usually mails in their holiday episodes (just look at the spoilers for next week's RAW), WWE hyped up Vince McMahon coming to RAW to shake things up when actuality, he (or anyone else for that matter) didn't announce anything at all.

