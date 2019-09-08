Opinion: Major title change at WWE Clash of Champions confirmed by leaked image

It looks as though at least one title is definitely changing hands

WWE Clash of Champions - the one night of the year where every single championship in WWE is guaranteed to be on the line. Now, of course, it isn't too much of a stretch to say that one title will almost definitely always change hands, and even to predict which title or titles won't always be the trickiest of tasks - but it looks like a major spoiler has come in the form of leaked photos!

Last year, WWE announced that SmackDown Live will be moving to Fox and would start airing on Fridays. Of course, a change of this magnitude means huge promotion - and that includes photoshoots. All good, right?

Not if it gives away a major spoiler...

Of course, champions may not be pictured with their title belts in promotional material that isn't for instant release to safeguard against the photos "expiring" due to title changes, so it isn't surprising to see one star without their belt on the posted.

But when they're holding a RAW title and seem to be moving to SmackDown... Well, then it seems like a foregone conclusion that we've become privy to information we weren't supposed to know - as is the case with Becky Lynch.

The Man seems to be making the move, pictured without her RAW Women's Championship, which would lead us to believe that Sasha Banks will be the new RAW Women's Champion come the next pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch is pictured without her title

In images posted by Heel By Nature, FOX's photoshoot over SummerSlam weekend seems to indicate six Superstars who will be on the blue brand, which can be seen below.

FOX did a photoshoot with WWE superstars over Summerslam weekend in Toronto. I'm not sure if this indicates any of these wrestlers moving to SmackDown on FOX.



Photo Credit: Two Birds Films pic.twitter.com/OMKCnKvCli — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 7, 2019

SmackDown Live will make its move to Fox, starting on October 4th.

Coupled with a report that the Wildcard Rule is also said to be coming to an end before Survivor Series by Tom Colohue back in July, the images seem to confirm that Lynch will no longer be champion after Clash of Champions.

