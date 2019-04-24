Opinion: Money in the Bank spots should be given to winners of WrestleMania Battle Royals

Superstars like Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Cesaro have won the previous Andre The Giant Battle Royals.

In 2014, WWE first established that there would be a Battle Royal held annually at WrestleMania in order to honor the memory of Andre the Giant.

At WrestleMania 30, Cesaro won the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by last eliminating the Big Show in the same, iconic way that Hulk Hogan body-slammed Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3. Cesaro would lift Big Show up and over the ropes as if body-slamming him to the outside. It was one of the most impressive physical feats in wrestling history.

In ensuing years, superstars like Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, the Big Show and Matt Hardy also won the battle royal at various 'Manias. And in this year's match, Braun Strowman collected another consolation trophy to add to his case.

While it hasn't been around as long as the ATGMBR, the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal joined the festivities two years ago at WrestleMania 34. Naomi won the first battle royal, and Carmella won this year's match.

It is good to try to get as many Superstars into a match at WrestleMania, but a lot of fans and wrestlers alike probably see inclusion in these Battle Royals as somewhat of a 'runner up' prize, since they weren't getting featured matches on the card.

Prior winners like Cesaro, Mojo Rawley, Big Show and Matt Hardy didn't really experience much in terms of pushes, although Corbin did win a MITB briefcase. While something might have been intended for the winners, not much in ways of a push has been given to many of the winners, and Naomi is proof of that.

In order to make it a little more meaningful, there needs to be something given to the winner and it has to be more than just a trophy. The trophies are signs of an accomplishment, but a future title shot or something easier, like an immediate inclusion into the respective Money in the Bank matches for the winners would at least give them something to look forward to down the road.

Qualifying matches are usually held anyways in order for superstars to 'earn' their spots, but providing winners with something akin to a title shot or an easier road to one would make participants in those Battle Royals feel less left out and more invested in earning another opportunity.

Personally, I don't pay much mind into the Battle Royals because only a few marquee stars that I care about are usually in the matches. If I end up missing it, I don't worry that much because nothing consequential has come from winning them. And they also don't do the Battle Royals many favors by always having them on the pre-show.

If the WWE Universe is to genuinely care about them and take them seriously, something like a future opportunity needs to be attached to winning these matches, so that everyone invested in them pays them the attention that they should. WWE originally intended to make it a prestigious match at the Show of Shows, but things have fallen by the wayside since its inception.